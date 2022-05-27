DES MOINES – John Arend, DDS, was installed as the 159th President of the Iowa Dental Association (IDA) on April 27. Dr. Arend is a general dentist, having received his doctor of dental surgery degree from the University of Iowa College of Dentistry, and is a partner in the dental practice of Kegler, Kegler, and Arend DDS, PC, in Independence.
Prior to moving into this new leadership role, Dr. Arend served as president-elect of the IDA Board, president of the Waterloo District Dental Society and on the board of directors for the Iowa Academy of General Dentistry. In addition, he is the Chair of the IDA Legislative Committee.
Jim Larsen, DDS, a general dentist and owner of Innovative Dentistry in Davenport, was installed as IDA President-Elect; and Chris Bogue, DDS a general dentist and part-owner at the Carroll Dental Clinic in Carroll, was installed as IDA Vice President.
Five new trustees were also elected to the IDA Board of Trustees. The Dubuque District Dental Society elected Kim Pingel, DDS; the Des Moines District Dental Society elected Kevin Baker, DDS; the University District Dental Society elected Sara Stuefen, DDS; the Fort Dodge District Dental Society elected Jordan Moffitt, DDS. In addition, Kaisha Brown, DDS, joined the Board as the New Dentist Committee Chair.
The IDA membership would like to recognize IDA Immediate Past President, Zach Kouri, DDS, of Des Moines, for his tireless work throughout his presidency to ensure the needs of Iowa’s dentists and their patients were met. Dr. Kouri represented Iowa’s dentists at numerous meetings with the Iowa Dental Board, key legislators, and the ADA House of Delegates.
The IDA leadership would also like to express their gratitude to IDA Past President, Nathan Hehr, DDS, of Mason City, Adam Fuller, DDS of Des Moines, T.J. King, DDS of Dubuque, and Shawn Hedlund, DDS of Iowa City for their contributions to IDA and the IDA Board of Trustees. All have concluded their service on the Board.
As is custom, the installation of new officers and trustees took place during the IDA Annual Session, held April 27-30 in Des Moines.
The Iowa Dental Association (IDA) is the largest, most representative professional oral health association in Iowa with nearly 1,900 member dentists. Approximately 80 percent of Iowa’s practicing dentists are members of IDA. Established in 1863, the IDA mission is to encourage the improvement of the health of the public, promote the art and science of dentistry, and to represent the interests of the members of the dental profession and the public that it serves.