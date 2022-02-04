MADISON, Wis. – Doctor Luther Morton of Madison, Wis., and formerly of Independence, Iowa, died at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Madison on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2022.
Funeral arrangements are set for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home in Independence where friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Interment will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery, Independence.
In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations to the Alzheimer’s association.
Doctor Morton was born on July 19, 1937, in Independence. He graduated from Independence High School in1955, Wartburg College in 1959, and the Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1970. He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther L. and Thelma (Griffith) Morton; as well as his sisters Noreen (Duane Scott), Sheryl (Rod Kotenbrink), and Linnea (Vern Lauer).
Before entering medical school, Luther taught science in two Iowa high schools, earned a master’s degree in zoology at the University of Texas and briefly served as a visiting Professor at the University of Wisconsin — Madison.
Doctor Morton began practicing medicine in Amana before joining the Dean Clinic of Madison, Wis. in 1973, where he completed a thirty-year career.
He was married to his beloved Susan ‘Sue’ Johnson of Waterloo on July 6, 1968. Left to mourn besides his wife Sue are the couple’s two sons: Jon Luther and his daughter Adeline Rose, and Jeffrey Erik (Gabrielle Sowle) and their children, Madeline Anne and Jason Luther; additionally, Luther’s brother David (Mary Gleckler); and sister Ingrid (Steve Groth).
