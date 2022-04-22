INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and Independence Police Department will host a collection site for the Drug Enforcement Agency’s (DEA) Spring 2022 Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the new Buchanan County Emergency Services Annex (old Rydell / Pinicon Ford Building) located at 1210 First Street West in Independence. Persons can drop off unused, expired or unwanted drugs and medications, including veterinary medications, at this location.
While this initiative does not include sharps and needles, those items will still be collected and transferred to Buchanan County Health Center for proper disposal for participant convenience. The sheriff’s office asks that you please be sure that all sharps and needles are in a puncture-resistant container, such as a laundry detergent bottle, for safety purposes when handling.
The purpose of this event is to allow citizens to safely and properly dispose of unused, unwanted, or expired drugs and medications, keeping them from contaminating landfills and public water supplies. It also helps combat the growing problem of prescription drug and medication abuse among teens and young adults, which can oftentimes lead to unintentional overdose deaths.
Questions or comments about this event may be directed to Deputy Cory Hartmann at 319-334-2568.