INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Deputy Cory Hartmann reports 48 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter drugs and medications during the spring 2022 DEA National Takeback event on Saturday, April 30.
The event was held by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and Independence Police Department with help from members of the Buchanan County Substance Abuse Coalition.
“Thanks to the Chief Neidert of the Independence Police Department for his agency’s participation this year,” said Deputy Hartman. “Also, thank you to Griffin Hickey with Pathways Behavioral Services, Tai Burkhart with Buchanan County Public Health and Rick Wulfekuhle and Chris Hare with Buchanan County Emergency Management for their assistance and collaboration for this event. And finally, a big thanks to everyone that stopped out to help during the event.”
Deputy Hartmann stated the “hosted sites in Buchanan County have collected a total of 484 pounds of drugs during DEA National Takeback events since October 2016. Additionally, to date, a total of 1,387 pounds of drugs have been collected via the 24 hour drug drop box located outside of the Sheriff’s Office since it was installed in April 2016.”
Hartmann reminds the public that “these amounts are just small examples of the overall amount of drugs and medications in our communities that are unwanted, unused or expired, and further validates our efforts of giving our citizens the ability to safely and properly dispose of these drugs and medications, keeping them from contaminating landfills and water supplies. It also helps combat the growing problem of prescription drug and medication abuse among teens and young adults, which can oftentimes lead to unintentional overdose deaths.”
In addition to accepting unwanted drugs, the coalition handed out Deterra Drug Deactivation System bags to safely dispose of unused medications at home. The bag uses chemicals to deactivate drugs, rendering them inert, unavailable for misuse, and safe to the environment. The homeowner may then safely put the bag into the trash.
In addition to the 24/7 drug drop box, Ryan Pharmacy has a drop box located in their business at the Buchanan County Health Center.
Also collected at the event were “sharps” to be disposed of properly. A red ‘sharps’ disposal box is located at the Emergency entrance vestibule on the north side of the hospital.
The next DEA National Takeback event is scheduled for October 2022.
Questions or comments about drug collection/disposal services may be directed to Deputy Hartmann at 319-334-2568.
