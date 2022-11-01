INDEPENDENCE – On Saturday, October 29, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office hosted a collection site at Walmart in Independence for the DEA’s National Drug Take-Back Day. This was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During that time, a total of 80 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter drugs and medications was collected. Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office had a total of 68 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter drugs and medications collected via the 24/7 drug drop box located outside of the Sheriff’s Office.
Since the drop box was implemented in April 2016, a total of 1,455 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter drugs and medications has been collected utilizing the drop box. This hints at the overall vast amount of unwanted, expired or unused medications in America’s households that can be safely disposed of utilizing DEA National Take-Back Initiatives and the many different drug drop box locations via law enforcement and pharmaceutical entities nation-wide.