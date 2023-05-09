INDEPENDENCE – Duane Kress,65, was just dipping his toes in the river of retirement but you know how they say “if you want to make god laugh, make plans.” Mesothelioma had a different idea of how his body was working here on Earth.
Fill your cup with some rum and Coke as we toast to his life here with us as we celebrate Duane. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Friday, May 12, at Wolfey’s Outback in Quasqueton.
He was raised on the gravel roads leading to a dairy farm outside of Rowley in the hard-working arms of Leo and Audrey (Buckingham) Kress. The youngest boy with three sisters Sally (James) Manson, Gloria (Leon) Bockman, and Cyndi (Rick) Bergeson was good for some laughs, especially at dinner time when the pastel pink plates always ended up in his spot.
After graduating from Independence High School in 1975 he was married to Linda (Wilkinson) and attended the bricklaying program at Northeast Iowa Community College in Calmar. For many trips after he would point out to anyone listening to the sign, he helped his classmates brick up to enter the school.
He returned to make his home in southeast Independence, family — daughter Melissa and son Travis — and business — Kress Masonry. For many years he hit the road for a few weeks at a time to build Super Wash car washes across the Midwest and Texas. When he turned 40, he traded in the red Ford Dooley trucks for a pallet shop and business. He continued to build pallets with his partners, former employees, son, and friends until he transitioned the business to Travis as he made plans for retirement. He also took up going to auctions and opened up an antique store — Wapsi Wares — in downtown Independence for several years.
He enjoyed the celebration of new beginnings when his daughter Melissa married Mark Kane. They have four children (Gracyn, Gretchyn, Gwyn, and Tyson) and grow their funny farm on a dairy farm outside of Coggon. And also, later when his son Travis married Danielle (Funk). They have two children (Ruby and Jameson) and build their family in Independence.
He currently made his home near the river with Lori Cleveland and his dog Reese. They spent summers in the pontoon on the river and sometime in the winters traveling to warm climates like Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic.
Duane could make friends with anyone he met and frequently did so. He was known by many names — Duane, Gerber, Leo, Dewey, Big D, and best of all Dad and Grandpa. He was loved and will be missed by many.
He is now enjoying the company of those who left us before him — his father, Leo Kress; paternal grandparents, Ralph and Grace Kress; maternal grandparents Joseph and Margaret Buckingham; and brother-in-law James Manson.
