HAZLETON – Duane P. Schommer, Jr., 71, of Hazleton, Iowa, died at Oelwein Health Care in Oelwein, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday evening, December 22, 2021.
Funeral Service wa held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein with Rev. Bruce Klett officiating. Visitation was 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, and for one hour before the service on Monday at the funeral home. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery in Oelwein. An online obituary is available at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks were suggested at the visitation and service.
Duane Paul Schommer, Jr., was born August 12, 1950, in Dixon, Ill., the son of Duane Paul and Ida Mae (Houpt) Schommer. In 1968, he graduated from Oelwein High School and later completed two years at Northeast Iowa Community College. On October 4, 1969, he was united in marriage to Beverly Kay Ernst at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein. This union was blessed with two sons, Bob and Brett. Over the years Duane was employed for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad, Rite Price Office Supply and owned and operated Office Towne and G&D Enterprises in Independence.
Duane is survived by his wife: Bev Schommer of Hazleton; two sons: Bob Schommer of Oelwein and Brett (Amy) Schommer of Independence; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; four siblings: Darrell Schommer of Angleton, Texas, Diane (Terry) Van Laningham of Hazleton, Denise (Steve) Leathers of Urbana, and Don (Amanda) Schommer of Sterling, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers-in-law; and a sister-in-law.