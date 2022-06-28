Lisa Noesen sat down to sew for the first time at five years old, and hasn’t stopped creating since. Describing herself as a nerdy kid who loved to play dress-up, she’s married to her husband Tony and has two young children.
Lisa started EaGenie’s Scots and Knots in 2012. She recently made the move to downtown Independence after outgrowing first her basement, and then her husband’s shop. Designing and creating historical fashion from the 14th century through the 19th century gives her a real-life opportunity to play dress-up anytime she wants, and share the fun with others.
The new building in downtown Independence has retail space in the front, and a large work space in the back. Visitors to the shop, or one of the many festivals Lisa attends, will have the opportunity to try on and purchase many different types of clothing. Some of her specialties include reversible corsets in several styles, and deep pocket skirts in several lengths. She also sells a variety of chemises, gowns, pirate garb, steampunk, and in honor of her Scottish and Irish heritage, Great Kilts.
Lisa is well-known for her quality. She designs her own patterns, uses a variety of high quality fabrics where she can, and takes extra steps to ensure her clothing will last the test of time and use. Her shop employs three part-time seamstresses Cathi Robertson, Deb Noesen, and Sheri Shonk. During festivals, she has a merry band of helpers that assist festival goers into corsets and skirts, making smiles appear like magic.
Our next festival will be Pirate Fest at Bellevue Berry and Pumpkin Ranch in Papillion, Nebraska on August 27, 2022.
EaGenie’s Scots and Knots will be holding an open house on July 7th from 4-8 pm in the new shop at 109 1st St E in downtown Independence. Visitors to the open house can sign up to receive our newsletter and enter their name in a drawing for a free pocket skirt in the color of their choice! Refreshments will be provided.
For more information about EaGenie’s Scots and Knots you can find them on Facebook and at EaGeniescotsandknots.com.