The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 met May 23 and honored local leaders.
Madison Mestad
Madison Mestad was selected and recognized recently by the Independence Eagles as a Student Who Makes a Difference for her achievements.
Madison is very active in many school activities such as, Student Council, Concert Band, Jazz Band, Marching Band, Solo Band and Concert Choir. Madison loved being a part of Color Guard and was Captain her senior year. She took part in the Spring Musical, Fall Play, Group Speech & Individual Speech and played tennis and shot archery for the Independence Mustang Archers.
Madison accumulated more than 600 Silver Cord hours by volunteering at the local food pantry, the Salvation Army, Operation Christmas Child, Teenserve, and the Independence Library. Every Sunday you will find her leading her youth praise band and teaching Sunday School at the Immanuel Lutheran Church where she is also the youth group president.
During summer she does not stop helping others. Madison is a Vacation Bible School teacher and last summer was a counselor at Camp Ewalu. Madison has been a part of countless mission trips and church events.
Val Maximovich
Val Maximovich was presented with a check for $1,200 for her leadership in the Mentoring Program at Independence Schools. In total the Fraternal Order of Eagles has donated $10,200 to help this program over the past years. Val spends many hours putting the right grownup with a child who needs someone in their lives they can talk with and spend time with. This program has been ongoing for many years and is a huge success for both student and mentor.
Fred Miller
Fraternal Order of Eagles President Fred Miller was presented with a Certificate for his leadership. Fred has served as President for the past two years and this certificate will be a reminder for him in the years to come because he stepped up to lead an organization whose whole purpose is to help others.
The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.