INDEPENDENCE – A drawing for the winners from the Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 raffle is done and congratulations to the winners.
The winners of the ½ fully processed hog were Wanda Haverkamp and Alex Sinn. The $100 Walmart gift card went to Andy Allen and the $50 Fareway gift card winner was Charles Beltz.
We want to say thank you to our sponsors, Marks Locker for the processing, Al Wulfekuhle, G & W Pork, for donating the hog, Walmart and Fareway for the gift cards.
And thank you to everyone who purchased a raffle ticket that will enable us to provide a scholarship to one if this year’s seniors. This is always a rewarding opportunity for us to give back to our community.
We also want to come out in support of the Operation Threshold and Buchanan County Supervisors who proclaimed April as Child Abuse protection month. What they are asking is that if you see something, say something. This would also include child trafficking.
And we want to report that we have tried several times to have the Mobile Food pantry truck include Independence in the monthly route. We sat down with them and they say that since we have the food pantry is here in Independence, there is not enough need for them to include us in that monthly food distribution.
We do want to make sure everyone knows that you are eligible and can go to the food pantry every day to pick up fresh veggies, bread and other items. We do not want to have any children going hungry!