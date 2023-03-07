Today

Cloudy skies. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 42F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.