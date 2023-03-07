INDEPENDENCE – At the regular meeting of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4544 a grant was received and shared with the Independence Area Food Pantry.
This grant is applied for each year and we are always thankful for the support of Walmart stores for helping fund each of us in our efforts to help our community! This $1,000 shared grant will make a difference in the lives of individuals and families who need a little lift up.
Since they no longer give out backpacks during the summer when school is out, we listened as January Rowland, Independence Area Food Pantry director, shared with us how they try to help families with young children at home during the summer. She explained that when a family who meets the requirements for food assistance comes in for their monthly food supplies, they look to see how many children they have on record and provide them with extra to ensure the children will have some food for a couple of weeks at least. On top of what the family receives, for each child on record they also will receive a box of cereal, a gallon of milk, and for each day of the week they will get what is considered a meal, perhaps a can of soup or spaghetti, a snack pack or some cheese and sausage and a treat, maybe a Jell-O cup or pudding or whatever she can afford to purchase at that time.
We wanted to share this information to any family who might find themselves in a situation where they know their children could use some food during the summer when they are not in school.
As a community, how can we get together and make a difference?