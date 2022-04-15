INDEPENDENCE – At our regular meeting of the Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 we selected the winners from the raffle we have each year to raise the monies to be able to present a $500 scholarship to a student at the “Dollars For Scholars” awards night.
This year’s winners were:
- $50 Fareway gift card to Jim Peters
- $100 Walmart gift card to the Ladies of St James Episcopal Church who help prepare the meal for their hotdog Friday event.
- The first ½ hog winner was Mary Beier and the other ½ hog winner was me, Donald Mumm. This was donated to a person in need right here in Independence.
Then we had the pleasure of reading resumes from some wonderful students who are currently attend the Independence high school to be selected for this year’s, “Student Who Makes a Difference” award. This always takes some careful reading and thought to select a student who stands out among so many who are so deserving of some recognition for what they have accomplished in their young lives.
We are pleased to announce that this year’s winner is Lillian Giddings. A senior this year, Lillian has been very active in school and in the community doing good things for others. Lillian is active in several organizations and also in her church which is what we are looking for when making this selection.
Congratulations Lillian!