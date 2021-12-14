INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Fraternal Order of Eagles is reaching out to any family that may need some toys for their children. Come and let them help you make their Christmas a little better.
On Wednesday, Dec. 15 the Eagles will be giving toys away at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and the event will go until 6 p.m. Everyone who needs help with toys for your children are welcome to come and pick out what you want. These are toys for children between the ages of 2 thru 10. You may select two toys per child.
Merry Christmas to all!