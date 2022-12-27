Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

BCHS Shellito Mantel

John L. Shellito, MD with the mantle from his great-grandfather Independence doctor’s office, on display at the Lee Mansion.

 Courtesy Photo

INDEPENDENCE – Last summer Paul Shellito, MD and John L. Shellito, MD, great-grandsons of former Independence doctor A.G. Shellito, MD, made themselves known to the Independence community. Many memories were shared, and the Buchanan County Historical Society (BCHS) received many family items which are on display in the Lee Mansion. A narrative of the Shellito family was written by Paul C. Shellito called “The Shellito Luck.”

A.G. Shellito and his fiancée, Nellie (Campbell) were married in Independence December 30, 1884. Two sisters married two brothers, Nellie (Campbell) and A.G. Shellito, and Agnes (Campbell) who married Arthur M. Shellito in 1890. Nellie and A.G. held their ceremony at the home of the brides’ parents’, John and Ruth Campbell. Many will remember this beautiful mansion as the Reiff Funeral Home which burned to the ground April 8, 2001. Nellie’s wedding gown was described as ‘a silk brocade’ ensemble. This gown has reappeared later in multiple family weddings and now has been donated to BCHS. Nellie enjoyed China painting and watercolor painting. Several have now been donated to BCHS. The watercolors are on display in the upstairs hall with other local artists’ work. Other China pieces are located in the dining room of the Lee Mansion.

