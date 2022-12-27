INDEPENDENCE – Last summer Paul Shellito, MD and John L. Shellito, MD, great-grandsons of former Independence doctor A.G. Shellito, MD, made themselves known to the Independence community. Many memories were shared, and the Buchanan County Historical Society (BCHS) received many family items which are on display in the Lee Mansion. A narrative of the Shellito family was written by Paul C. Shellito called “The Shellito Luck.”
A.G. Shellito and his fiancée, Nellie (Campbell) were married in Independence December 30, 1884. Two sisters married two brothers, Nellie (Campbell) and A.G. Shellito, and Agnes (Campbell) who married Arthur M. Shellito in 1890. Nellie and A.G. held their ceremony at the home of the brides’ parents’, John and Ruth Campbell. Many will remember this beautiful mansion as the Reiff Funeral Home which burned to the ground April 8, 2001. Nellie’s wedding gown was described as ‘a silk brocade’ ensemble. This gown has reappeared later in multiple family weddings and now has been donated to BCHS. Nellie enjoyed China painting and watercolor painting. Several have now been donated to BCHS. The watercolors are on display in the upstairs hall with other local artists’ work. Other China pieces are located in the dining room of the Lee Mansion.
Many interior pictures of the Campbell mansion have also been donated to BCHS. The Shellito family has seen four generations become physicians: A.G. Shellito, Judd C. Shellito, John G. Shellito, and two sons of John G. Shellito, John L. and Paul C. Shellito. John (Jack) and his wife Mary Balazs-Shellito visited Independence on Friday, December 9, 2022 with five boxes of Shellito memorabilia. Paul C. Shellito had previously sent Shellito items this summer. John was surprised to see the fireplace mantel from the Shellito — Agnew medical office had survived after the building was torn down some years ago for the Casey’s downtown (now The Trendy Tulip). It is now on display in the Lee Mansion doctor section “Don’t Worry, It May Never Happen.”
The Lee Mansion is open every weekend (Saturday & Sunday) from 1 to3 p.m. A volunteer is on duty to answer questions, but it is a ‘self-guided’ tour. Be prepared to walk up 22 steps to the upstairs rooms. The ‘doctor office’ is at the top of the stairs.
The Buchanan County Historical Society is a 501c3 non-profit organization. The annual dues are $10/year or $100/Lifetime. Regular meetings are held the third Monday of the following months at Heartland Acres 7 p.m. in February, March, April, May (at the mill), July, Sept., October and November. Newsletters are available in February, April, August, and December.
