Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WINTHROP – The East Buchanan Buccaneers girls basketball team opened their regular season on Tuesday night at home against the Starmont Stars.

The Lady Bucs used a strong first quarter to build a 26-5 lead, then coasted the rest of the way to start the season with a 67-20 win.

1 2 3 4 T

Starmont 5 9 5 1 20

East Buchanan 26 10 20 11 67

No stats were available come press time. (early press time because of the holiday).

East Buchanan (1-0) will be back at home on Tuesday night when they play host to the Lisbon Lions (0-1).

Tags

Trending Food Videos