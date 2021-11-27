WINTHROP – The East Buchanan Buccaneers girls basketball team opened their regular season on Tuesday night at home against the Starmont Stars.
The Lady Bucs used a strong first quarter to build a 26-5 lead, then coasted the rest of the way to start the season with a 67-20 win.
1 2 3 4 T
Starmont 5 9 5 1 20
East Buchanan 26 10 20 11 67
No stats were available come press time. (early press time because of the holiday).
East Buchanan (1-0) will be back at home on Tuesday night when they play host to the Lisbon Lions (0-1).