LISBON – The East Buchanan Buccaneers wrestling team competed in the 2022 Tri-Rivers wrestling tournament and came away with three 2nd-place finishes and three 3rd-place finishes.
Sophomore sensation, Cody Fox (285) — ranked No. 2 by IAWrestle — was upset in the finals by Lisbon’s Wyatt Smith (ranked No. 8).
Clay Wilgenbusch lost a decision (13-7) in the finals to North Linn’s Landen Paul, while Tanner Thurn (145) lost a major decision to No. 8-ranked Carson Klostermann in the finals, 12-3.
“I thought we performed really well compared to the regular season,” said Head Coach Brent Lenox, “a lot of our kids came out and attacked and we won some matches that we lost during the regular Dual season.”
Coach Lenox added that the whole team came ready to wrestle and at this point in the season with postseason this week when you step on the mat you gotta be ready to go every second — those whole entire six minutes.
“This time of year, there’s a lot of crazy stuff happens with kids getting beat that shouldn’t get beat but that’s the way it is,” said Lenox, “It’s kind of like the Okie State vs. Northern Iowa dual this past weekend. The unranked Panthers took down the #3 team in the nation just because they wanted it more and that’s what it comes down to this time of year who’s ready to battle; who’s ready to give it their all for six minutes.”
East Buchanan Results:
106 — Quarterfinals — Jaden Peyton (East Buchanan) received a bye
Semifinals — Wesley Sadler (Lisbon) over Jaden Peyton (East Buchanan) (Fall 4:54)
Cons. Semis — Jaden Peyton (East Buchanan) over Brenden Frasher (Maq Valley) (Fall 0:29)
3rd Place Match — Jaden Peyton (East Buchanan) over Marcus Gaul (Ed-Co) (Fall 3:40)
120 — Quarterfinals — Sam Cook (East Buchanan) received a bye
Semifinals — Preston Klostermann (Alburnett) over Sam Cook (East Buchanan) (Fall 3:27)
Cons. Semis — Sam Cook (East Buchanan) received a bye
3rd Place Match — Sam Cook (East Buchanan) over Connor Clark (Central City) (Fall 1:29)
126 — Quarterfinals — Jase Tommasin (Starmont) over Colton Torres (East Buchanan) (Fall 4:18)
Cons. Round 1 — Colton Torres (East Buchanan) received a bye
Cons. Semis — Dawson Bergan (Ed-Co) over Colton Torres (East Buchanan) (TF 17-2 5:01)
5th Place Match — Colton Torres (East Buchanan) over Arion Rave (Maq Valley) (Dec 7-1)
145 — Quarterfinals — Tanner Thurn (East Buchanan) over Mason Jolley (Maq Valley) (Fall 0:13)
Semifinals — Tanner Thurn (East Buchanan) over Indy Harbaugh (Lisbon) (Inj. [time])
1st Place Match — Carson Klostermann (Alburnett) over Tanner Thurn (East Buch) (MD 12-3)
152 — Quarterfinals — Henry Hayes (Starmont) over Cameron Graham (East Buchanan) (Fall 1:19)
Cons. Round 1 — Cameron Graham (East Buchanan) received a bye
Cons. Semis — Michael Schaul (Maq Valley) over Cameron Graham (East Buchanan) (Fall 0:50)
5th Place Match — Cameron Graham (East Buchanan) received a bye
160 — Quarterfinals — Chase Fults (East Buchanan) over Kelly Barajas (Starmont) (Fall 3:32)
Semifinals — Reece Klostermann (Alburnett) over Chase Fults (East Buchanan) (Dec 6-3)
Cons. Semis — Chase Fults (East Buchanan) over Junior Krob (Lisbon) (Fall 3:04)
3rd Place Match — Chase Fults (East Buchanan) over Jordan Buford (Midland) (MD 9-1)
170 — Quarterfinals — Carter Wilgenbusch (East Buch) over Reilly Peyton (North Linn) (Fall 0:55)
Semifinals — Max Kohl (Lisbon) over Carter Wilgenbusch (East Buchanan) (Fall 1:47)
Cons. Semis — Carter Wilgenbusch (East Buchanan) over River Williams (Alburnett) (Fall 1:59)
3rd Place Match — Skyler Jaster (Starmont) over Carter Wilgenbusch (East Buchanan) (Dec 13-7)
182 — Quarterfinals — Clay Wilgenbusch (East Buchanan) received a bye
Semifinals — Clay Wilgenbusch (East Buchanan) over Aiden Salow (Maquoketa Valley) (Fall 4:55)
1st Place Match — Landen Paul (North Linn) over Clay Wilgenbusch (East Buchanan) (Fall 2:34)
195 — Quarterfinals — Jacob Goedken (Starmont) over Owen Recker (East Buchanan) (Fall 0:23)
Cons. Round 1 — Owen Recker (East Buchanan) received a bye
Cons. Semis — Nathan Bietz (Maquoketa Valley) over Owen Recker (East Buchanan) (Fall 4:00)
5th Place Match — Owen Recker (East Buchanan) over Nash Hamilton (Alburnett) (Fall 0:14)
220 — Quarterfinals — Caleb Dirks (East Buchanan) over Keegan Rushford (Midland) (Fall 5:21)
Semifinals — Louis Hamlett (Starmont) over Caleb Dirks (East Buchanan) (Fall 0:51)
Cons. Semis — Caleb Dirks (East Buchanan) over Gage Tallon (Alburnett) (Fall 2:30)
3rd Place Match — Indy Ferguson (Lisbon) over Caleb Dirks (East Buchanan) (Fall 4:11)
285 — Quarterfinals — Cody Fox (East Buchanan) received a bye
Semifinals — Cody Fox (East Buchanan) over Josiah Redel (Alburnett) (Fall 0:50)
1st Place Match — Wyatt Smith (Lisbon) over Cody Fox (East Buchanan) (Fall 3:06)