Sports Editor
COGGAN – Thursday, June 9, 2022: The Buccaneers baseball team traveled to the top Class 1A team in the state of Iowa on Thursday to play a Tri-Rivers Conference double-header.
The Lynx were too much for the Bucs and took both games by the scores of 15-0 and 10-3.
GAME 1: 1 2 3 4 T
East Buc 0 0 0 0 0
North Linn 1 1 4 9 15
In game 1, the Bucs pitching was not up to par and walked 9 Lynx batters, also hitting 3 batters. You can’t do that to a team like North Linn. Their high-powered offense will make you pay and they did just that, scoring 9 runs in the 4th-inning.
Freshman Will Hansen had 2 hits, going 2 for 2.
Ryland Cornell, Jr-CF 1 for 2
Tanner Thurn, So-C 0 for 1, BB
Aiden Cook, Sr-2B 0 for 1, BB
Cody Fox, So-3B 0 for 2
Chance Beeh, Jr-P 0 for 0, 2BB
Will Hansen, Fr-LF 2 for 2
Caleb Dircks, So-DH 0 for 2
Gram Erickson, Jr-1B 0 for 1
Jaden Peyton, Jr-SS 0 for 1
GAME 2: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
East Buc 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 3
North Linn 2 3 2 1 0 2 0 10
In game 2, the Bucs knocked out 7 hits and sophomore first baseman, Cody Fox had 2 hits, including a double, and drove in 2 runs. Junior Ryland Cornell had the other RBI and went 1 for 4.
Junior Gram Erickson went 6 strong innings, scattering 14 hits and giving up 7 earned runs, striking out 2 batters.
Ryland Cornell, Jr-SS 1 for 4, run, RBI, SF
Aiden Cook, Sr-3B 1 for 3, HBP
Tanner Thurn, So-CF 0 for 2, run, 2BB
Cody Fox, So-1B 2 for 4, double, 2RBI, SB
Will Hansen, Fr-LF 1 for 3, BB
Jaden Peyton, Jr-2B 1 for 4
Nathan Crawford, Fr 1 for 3
Chance Beeh, Jr-C 0 for 2, run, BB
Gram Erickson, Jr-P 0 for 3
The Bucs move to 3-5 on the season and were at Prince of Peace (0-6) Friday night — pending rain. On Monday night the Bucs will travel to Lisbon (11-2). Look for these games in next Wednesday’s paper.
This story contains original reporting by the Bulletin Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Bulletin Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.