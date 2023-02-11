MIDLAND – Monday, February 6, 2023: The East Buchanan boys wrestling team finished runner-up as a team at the Tri-Rivers Conference Wrestling tournament in Midland on Monday.
This tournament turned into a two-team battle with Lisbon and East Buchanan with Lisbon ultimately winning the team title.
Buccaneers senior Chase Fults was atop the podium at 152 pounds as he would beat Starmont’s Jase Tommasin in the championship match, 4-3 in Ultimate Tiebreaker.
Senior Jaden Peyton finished runner-up at 120 pounds while senior Sam Cook was also runner-up at 132 pounds. Sophomores Clay Wilgenbusch and Carter Wilgenbusch both finished 2nd their respective weights. Junior Cody Fox was 2nd after a medical forfeit.
BUCCANEERS RESULTS:
120-Jaden Peyton (28-10) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.
Round 1 — Jaden Peyton (East Buchanan) over Zach Taylor (Starmont) 14-17 (Fall 4:35)
Round 2 — Jaden Peyton (East Buchanan) 28-10 received a bye () (Bye)
1st Place Match — Brandon Paez (Lisbon) 47-0 over Jaden Peyton (East Buchanan) (Fall 3:27)
126-Parker Kress (27-18) placed 4th and scored 14.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Parker Kress (East Buchanan) over Braden Jordan (Springville) 5-10 (Fall 1:57)
Semifinal — Brandon Buford (Midland) 23-22 over Parker Kress (East Buchanan) (Fall 1:37)
Cons. Semi — Parker Kress (East Buchanan) over Karter Murray (North Cedar) 13-19 (Fall 0:58)
3rd Place Match — JJ Callahan (Alburnett) 19-8 over Parker Kress (East Buchanan) (Fall 1:06)
132-Sam Cook (31-14) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Sam Cook (East Buchanan) 31-14 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal — Sam Cook (East Buchanan) over Sabastian Florek (Starmont) 12-21 (Fall 3:07)
1st Place Match — Tate Woods (North Linn) 33-15 over Sam Cook (East Buchanan) (Dec 5-1)
138-Colton Torres (25-19) placed 5th and scored 9.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Anthony King (Starmont) 15-11 over Colton Torres (EB) (MD 15-7)
Cons. Round 1 — Colton Torres (EB) over Arion Rave (Maquoketa Valley) 11-23 (Fall 5:26)
Cons. Semi — Reed Callahan (Alburnett) 10-9 over Colton Torres (EB) (Dec 6-4)
5th Place Match — Colton Torres (EB) over Logan Bicknese (Midland) 20-23 (MD 10-2)
152-Chase Fults (32-6) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Chase Fults (East Buchanan) 32-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Chase Fults (East Buchanan) over Reilly Peyton (North Linn) 13-24 (Fall 0:44)
Semifinal — Chase Fults (East Buchanan) over Junior Krob (Lisbon) 23-28 (Fall 3:41)
1st Place Match — Chase Fults (East Buch) over Jase Tommasin (Starmont) 26-13 (UTB 4-3)
160-Tanner Thurn (25-6) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Tanner Thurn (East Buchanan) 25-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Tanner Thurn (EB) Johnathon Priest (Alburnett) 4-7 (Fall 0:36)
Semifinal — Avery Vaske (Starmont) 5-1 over Tanner Thurn (East Buchanan) (Fall 3:56)
Cons. Semi — Henry Neymeyer (Lisbon) 23-29 over Tanner Thurn (EB) (Inj. 0:00)
5th Place Match — Jordan Buford (Midland) 33-17 over Tanner Thurn (EB) (M. For.)
170-Clay Wilgenbusch (38-4) placed 2nd and scored 18.5 team points.
Quarterfinal — Clay Wilgenbusch (EB) over Kaden Bowler (Alburnett) 2-5 (TF-1.5 1:44 (16-1))
Semifinal — Clay Wilgenbusch (EB) over Anthony Harrington (Midland) 29-16 (MD 12-0)
1st Place Match — Matthias Kohl (Lisbon) 38-12 over Clay Wilgenbusch (EB) (Fall 1:27)
182-Derrick Lindsay (12-5) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Derrick Lindsay (East Buchanan) received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal — Caden Ballou (Midland) 36-2 over Derrick Lindsay (East Buchanan) (Fall 0:57)
Cons. Semi — Derrick Lindsay (East Buchanan) over Isaac Hill (Springville) 4-13 (Fall 3:07)
3rd Place Match — Derrick Lindsay (EB) over Paul Stoffer (North Cedar) 23-18 (Fall 1:59)
182-Jacob Yearous (6-9) placed 6th.
Quarterfinal — Caden Ballou (Midland) 36-2 over Jacob Yearous (East Buchanan) (Fall 0:21)
Cons. Round 1 — Jacob Yearous (East Buchanan) received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi — Paul Stoffer (North Cedar) 23-18 over Jacob Yearous (East Buchanan) (Fall 1:17)
5th Place Match — Isaac Hill (Springville) 4-13 over Jacob Yearous (East Buchanan) (Fall 0:46)
195-Carter Wilgenbusch (31-10) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Carter Wilgenbusch (East Buchanan) 31-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal — Carter Wilgenbusch (EB) over Tyler Williams (North Cedar) 24-14 (Fall 0:49)
1st Place Match — Nathan Beitz (Maq Valley) 32-3 over Carter Wilgenbusch (EB) (Fall 3:06)
195-Tucker Berns (10-21) placed 5th.
Quarterfinal — Tyler Williams (North Cedar) 24-14 over Tucker Berns (East Buchanan) (Fall 1:27)
Cons. Round 1 — Tucker Berns (East Buchanan) 10-21 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi — Cole Rauch (North Linn) 18-19 over Tucker Berns (East Buchanan) (Fall 1:56)
5th Place Match — Tucker Berns (East Buchanan) over Gabe Cummer (Starmont) 5-26 (Dec 9-4)
220-Caleb Dirks (17-11) placed 5th and scored 11.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Caleb Dirks (East Buchanan) over Mclane Rauch (North Linn) 15-22 (Fall 2:59)
Semifinal — Indy Ferguson (Lisbon) 32-13 over Caleb Dirks (East Buchanan) (Fall 5:21)
Cons. Semi — Wyatt Kissling (Alburnett) 17-22 Caleb Dirks (East Buchanan) (Fall 0:24)
5th Place Match — Caleb Dirks (East Buchanan) over Mclane Rauch (North Linn) 15-22 (Fall 3:49)
285-Cody Fox (28-1) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Cody Fox (East Buchanan) 28-1 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal — Cody Fox (East Buchanan) 28-1 over Jonah Reiling (Lisbon) 8-7 (Fall 0:12)
1st Place Match — Wyatt Smith (Lisbon) 45-0 over Cody Fox (East Buchanan) 28-1 (Inj. 4:45)
TEAM STANDINGS:
1 Lisbon 198.0
2 East Buchanan 169.5
3 North Linn 138.0
4 Starmont 132.0
5 Midland 116.0
6 Maq Valley 76.0
7 Alburnett 65.0
8 North Cedar 58.0
9 Ed-Co 44.0
10 Central City 20.5
11 Springville 13.0
The East Buchanan boys will be at Denver today (Saturday) for the District State Qualifier. Top 2 in each weight class qualify for next week’s State Tournament.