MIDLAND – Monday, February 6, 2023: The East Buchanan boys wrestling team finished runner-up as a team at the Tri-Rivers Conference Wrestling tournament in Midland on Monday.

This tournament turned into a two-team battle with Lisbon and East Buchanan with Lisbon ultimately winning the team title.

