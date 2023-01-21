Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WINTHROP – Tuesday, January 17, 2023: The East Buchanan boys basketball team got a nice win at home on Tuesday night with a 68-41 win over Starmont (0-14).

No stats were available come press time.

