WINTHROP – Tuesday, January 17, 2023: The East Buchanan boys basketball team got a nice win at home on Tuesday night with a 68-41 win over Starmont (0-14).
No stats were available come press time.
1 2 3 4 T
Starmont 4 6 16 15 41
East Buch 19 17 18 14 68
The Bucs move to 6-7 on the season and 4-5 in conference play. They were at Springville (3-11) on Friday night. The boys will be home on Tuesday night when they host Ed-Co (1-13).
