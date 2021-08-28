WINTHROP – The East Buchanan Buccaneers are coming off a 3-6 season in 2020 and will have to replace senior quarterback TJ Lau, who graduated.{/span}
Along with Lau, there are nine other seniors who have departed, leaving a lot of key positions that need to be filled.{/span}
“Going into this 2021 season, we feel pretty good about what we have returning,” said Head Coach Jerry Alden. Alden is in his 21st year at East Buchanan.{/span}
Senior Keaton Kelly will step in at quarterback, coming off a 2020 campaign where he sat out due to injury. In 2019, Kelly was all-district at defensive back. He had 100 yards receiving and 5 interceptions his sophomore year.{/span}
“Last year, we lost our top 3 skill playmakers and tacklers for the season before it even started,” said Coach Alden, “but thankfully 2 of those 3 in seniors, Adam Hackett and Keaton Kelly, are back as both were all-district players as sophomores and will be key to our success this fall as they have worked their tails off to get back for their senior year.”{/span}
Senior Adam Hackett returns after sitting out last season due to injury. In 2019, Hackett was all-district and will be a pivotal part of the Bucs’ offense. Hackett had 27 catches for 447 yards, and had 54 tackles on defense.{/span}
The wide receiver position lost AJ Kremer, but returns sophomore Hunter Bowers, who caught a team-high 21 passes a year ago for 265 yards and 3 touchdowns. Junior Chance Beeh should see extended playing time along with senior Kirby Cook. Conner Williams caught 17 balls for 183 yards last season out of the backfield.{/span}
Sophomore all-district lineman, Cody Fox will be the anchor for the offensive line and the defensive line. Fox has already committed to play football at the University of Iowa.{/span}
“In football, it all starts up front, and we return 4 guys that have varsity starting experience, which will give us some time to develop some of our younger guys to be ready as the season moves along,” added Alden. “Obviously up front it starts with sophomore Cody Fox, an Iowa commit, but we have guys that we think we can run behind across the line.”{/span}
Coach Alden also added that the positive spin from those injuries last year was he got to see others step up. One of those was senior Connor Williams, who returns as the team’s leading rusher, netting close to 1,000 yards rushing and receiving. Williams was a 2020 all-district running back.{/span}
Junior Noah Walhart was an all-district lineman in 2020. He’ll work beside a talented offensive line that includes Fox and seniors Hayden Weber and Carson James.{/span}
Senior Kirby Cook will return after a 2020 season where he had 21 tackles and an interception. Cook will play wide receiver and defensive back.{/span}
Other returning letter winners include junior Owen Reck (OL), sophomore Chase Fults (RB/LB), sophomore Tanner Thurn (RB/LB), senior Aiden Cook (RB/LB), senior Jose Castillo (TE/LB), and senior Yhair Avianeada (OL/DL).{/span}
Promising newcomers include junior Brody Blad (TE/LB), sophomore Caleb Dirks (OL/DL), and sophomore Riley Melka (TE/DE).{/span}
“I think this year we have more skill weapons than we have had in the past, and will enable us to do more things offensively both on the ground and in the air,” continued Coach Alden. “Defensively, we have a lot of tweeners, guys that can play both that linebacker spot and defensive back, so we think we will have some speed to get out and be aggressive on the defensive side of the ball.”{/span}
It’s a new district for the Bucs this season with new competition. Teams in Class A, District 4 include Bellevue (3-3), Clayton Ridge (Guttenberg (3-6), East Buchanan, Maquoketa Valley (2-7), North Linn (2-6), South Winneshiek (Calmar (8-2), and Starmont (1-7).{/span}
Coach Alden sees the district as wide open, that any team can win. Alden does not see a clear-cut favorite, based on what teams return.{/span}
In closing, Coach Alden added, “Obviously, like all small schools our size, we must stay healthy as a lot of guys are playing on both sides of the ball and special teams, so we must develop some depth. This year we have 44 kids out for football, and that is a great number for our size school because I know a lot of bigger class schools that don’t have those numbers.”{/span}
Assistant coaches are Justin Shaffer, Nathan Reck, Brett Lau, and Tyler Williams.{/span}