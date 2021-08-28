The EB Buccaneer volleyball team finished 3-20 in 2020. They graduated 6 from last year’s team.
Head Coach Andrea Young is in her second year at the helm and returns the bulk of the statistical performance with 8 girls returning who gained valuable floor time in 2020.
“This year’s team is full of returning veterans who made tremendous progress during our last season,” said Coach Young. “Our goal this year is to continue building on that progress and start the season off with greater momentum.”
Senior Lauren Donlea, second team all-conference, was the top setter for the Lady Bucs last season, with 167 assists. Donlea led the team in aces with 27, and was second on the team with 64 digs.
Junior Averiel Brady returns after an honorable mention all-conference performance in 2020. Brady had 69 kills, 20 blocks, and 60 digs last year.
Senior Lara Fox returns from a 2020 season where she led the Lady Bucs with 72 kills. Fox also had 13 aces.
Senior Kyara Pals had 28 kills, while senior Lacy Anderegg added 20. Senior libero Allie Joyce led the team with 130 digs.
Also returning this season are junior Keeley Kehrli and senior Taylor Russell.
According to Coach Young, the team’s greatest area for improvement has been the strength of their offensive attack.
“We have taken it back to the fundamentals by focusing on the first offensive pass and building it into quicker offensive plays on the net. With the continued focus on these fundamentals, we expect to see more success in this area of our game.
“Overall, I think one of the team’s greatest strengths is the enthusiasm in this group of girls,” concluded Coach Young. “They come to practice ready to work hard and have such a great team dynamic, encouraging each other along every step of the way. As a coach, I believe everything starts with a great attitude, and these girls do a great job displaying leadership and setting a positive environment in the gym.”
EB’s assistant coaches include Elisa Brady and Amanda Hoffman.