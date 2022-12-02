This month’s FFA Alumni Spotlight is Holly Cook. She is a graduate of the class of 2016, where she served as the president of the chapter for the 2015-2016 school year, among other officer positions.
Holly’s favorite FFA events were chapter officer retreats and state conventions. Her favorite memory from FFA was working with Amanda and Alyssa Riniker on the Chapter Program of Activities CDE and placing first at state convention! She says her favorite part about being in FFA was seeing the new chapter grow and have success at the district, state, and national level.