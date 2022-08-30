INDIANAPOLIS – The East Buchanan FFA chapter of Winthrop has been recognized in 2022 National Chapter Award Program as a 3-star program, which is the highest ranking a chapter can obtain, from the National FFA Organization. This is the 6th year in a row that the East Buchanan FFA has earned this honor and is one of 9 programs in the state of Iowa to earn this honor in 2022.
The program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters from throughout the country that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.