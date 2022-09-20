The East Buchanan FFA chapter has had a blast the at the Iowa State Fair. We had several members who have worked hard on their livestock projects throughout all of summer, and were fortunate enough to show at the Iowa State fair. Throughout the fair various members exhibited meat and dairy goats, pigs, photography and farm crops. These members include, Lauren Beyer, Lindsey Beyer, Kally Corbin, Keeley Kehrli, Parker Kress, Tristan Lindsay and Charli Sherman.
We also sent a group of our members to Ag Demo where they worked hard selling FFA apparel in the Ag Foundation booth, and quizzing fairgoers with agriculture trivia. During the Ag Demo trivia game they were competing against other chapters in the state, and were judged by the Iowa State FFA Officer team. With lots of planning and hard work, Frankie Dolan, Isabelle Dolan, Kate Dolan, Charli Sherman, Kalli Sherman, Parker Kress, Addy Gericke, Ayda Cook and Joshua Cook, our chapter was able to place first in the state this year, and received a trophy to be on display in our classroom!