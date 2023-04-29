MANCHESTER – Thursday, April 27, 2023: The East Buchanan girls golf team traveled to Hart Ridge Golf Course on Thursday for a triangular with Maquoketa Valley and Easton Valley.
The Lady Bucs would finish in second place, 6 strokes behind eventual winner Easton Valley.
Sophomore Brooklyn Kelchen was medalist with a 45.
Junior Jaeden Hellenthal shot a 48 while freshman Ava Shannon carded a 52. Junior Maya Huegel scored a 55 and junior Eden Brady came in with a 59. Senior Abby Newman shot a 60.
The girls were back home on Friday when they hosted Calamus-Wheatland. Look for this matchup in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal.