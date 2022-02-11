WINTHROP – A week between games was all the East Buchanan girls basketball team needed to re-fire, refresh and focus on the postseason.
"Our energy level was back last night and after three days of great practice, I felt like we had our confidence back," said Head Coach Nathan Reck, "Our defensive pressure turned on."
The Class A, 14-ranked Buccaneers rode the hot hand of senior Lauren Donlea as she scored 15 of the teams 17 points in the first quarter en route to 29 points and a big 1st-round win over Edgewood-Colesburg 59-27.
Donlea hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Buccaneers took a 17-8 lead. She ended with 6 3-pointers, which ties the school record for 3-pointers in a game. The defense was rested and ready as they forced Ed-Co to turn the ball over 10 times in just the first quarter and 22 times in the first half.
By halftime, the Buccaneers held a commanding 35-11 lead and expanded on the lead in the 3rd quarter leading 48-20 at the start of the fourth and final frame.
1 2 3 4 T
Ed-Co 8 3 9 7 27
East Buch 17 18 13 11 59
"With a couple girls getting their 2nd foul in the 2nd quarter, we had a couple girls come in and really step up," added Coach Reck, "Jaeden Hellenthal has seen limited varsity action but came in and played most of the 2nd quarter and played tremendous defense. Lara Fox took a charge in the 1st quarter that really got her going and Lacy Anderegg played an important part of the game getting 4 assists and 6 steals. Averiel Brady had a few tough shots that didn't fall but she got to the foul line 10 times, making 7 of them. That is huge. She got a couple of their girls in foul trouble."
The girls now turn the sights on the quarterfinal round where they will meet another familiar foe in Central City (13-9) in Winthrop on February 15.
"The competition ramps up next Tuesday against Central City," continued Reck, "It was a great back and forth game a couple weeks ago at their place."
"I am glad this game is at home, that will help us," said Reck, "They have an all-state player in Sara Reid who is also their leading scorer in their history of the program. They have some nice complimentary players in Weber and Noonen. We are going to have to have girls step up and have big nights. It should be fun."
These teams will face off for the third time this season, with East Buchanan winning the first two games, 67-49 & 56-49. In the second battle, it took a strong fourth quarter for the Buccaneers to pull out a tough fought win; outscoring the Wildcats by 9 in the final frame. But with that said, it was the Bucs 5th game in 8 days.
Central City is led by 5’10” senior standout, Sara Reid, who averages 18.6 points per game and 10 rebounds per game. Senior Natalie Noonan is next with 8 points per game.
The Bucs are led by a trio of talent, starting with senior Lauren Donlea averaging 13.8 points per game, and Bucs leading scorer freshman guard, Laynee Hogan who averages 14.3 points per game. Junior post player, Averiel Brady is next with 13.1 points per game.
The Wildcats are strong on the boards, averaging 32 a game, so the Bucs need to be hitting shots. A rested Bucs team will help with their 3/4-court press, which has created havoc for their opponent all year. I think a rested and fast paced Bucs team has the opportunity to create steals and turn them over.
NOTE: SENIOR LAUREN DONLEA NEED 11 POINTS TO SURPASS THE 1000 CAREER POINTS MILESTONE. Come out on Tuesday night and support her and her teammates.