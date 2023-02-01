COGGON – Friday, January 27, 2023: it was a rough night for the Lady Bucs on Friday night when the Class 1A, No. 3-ranked North Linn Lynx (17-0) hosted the Bucs for a Tri-Rivers contest.
It was just one of those nights that you try to quickly forget and move on to the next game as the Buccaneers ran into probably the best girls team in Class 1A.
Senior Averiel Brady paced the Lady Bucs with 14 points and 8 rebounds while sophomore Laynee Hogan added 10 points.
North Linn 24 11 13 15 63
WINTHROP – Monday, January 30, 2023: The West Central Blue Devils (4-14) were in town on Monday night and the Lady Bucs took out their frustrations on them, winning by the score of 79-17.
The defense was outstanding, creating 35 steals in the game and sophomore Laynee Hogan scored 24 points to pace the Lady Bucs.
East Buchanan 25 14 27 13 79
The Bucs move to 12-6 on the season and were home on Tuesday night hosting Central City (4-17). Look for that game in Saturday’s paper. On Friday night the girls will be home again against Calamus-Wheatland (16-4) and Clarksville (13-5) will be in town on Saturday.