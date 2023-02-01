Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

COGGON – Friday, January 27, 2023: it was a rough night for the Lady Bucs on Friday night when the Class 1A, No. 3-ranked North Linn Lynx (17-0) hosted the Bucs for a Tri-Rivers contest.

It was just one of those nights that you try to quickly forget and move on to the next game as the Buccaneers ran into probably the best girls team in Class 1A.

