INDEPENDENCE – Monday, May 9, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneer girls golf team teed off at Three Elms Golf Course in Independence on Monday morning in the Tri-Rivers Conference golf meet.
The Bucs girls finished a respectable 3rd-place with a team score of 453. Starmont was the team winner with a 441, followed by Ed-Co with a 448.
Senior Ally Joyce fired a 104 (one stroke off runner-up), good enough for a 4th-place finish and All-Conference honors.
Also making All-Conference and finishing 9th overall, freshman Brooklyn Kelchen, shooting a 107.
“Really happy for Ally Joyce. This is her second straight year being an All-Conference performer,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “She has been our rock, and most consistent golfer for two years in a row now.”
Coach Reck also acknowledged the play of Brooklyn Kelchen.
“Also, really proud of Brooklyn Kelchen, a freshman making All-Conference. Brooklyn has had an up and down year just learning the game but on Monday she put it all together and scored very well in her second 18-hole tournament,” added Coach Reck.
Individual scores include Ally Joyce 53-51 (104), Brooklyn Kelchen 54-53 (107), McKenna Lehs 58-62 (120), Maya Huegal 56-66 (122), Jaeden Hellenthal 64-69 (133), and Isabelle Dolan 81-54 (135). Dolan took 27 strokes off her first round scored for an impressive 54 in the second round.
The East Buchanan girls will start postseason play when they travel to Springville on Friday for the Class 1A Region 4C Meet. Meadowview Golf & Country Club will be the venue for this met starting at 9am.