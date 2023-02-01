CEDAR RAPIDS – Friday, January 27, 2023: The East Buchanan girls wrestling team qualifies eight girls for this week’s IGHSAU State Wrestling Tournament – which will be held on Thursday and Friday in Coralville at the Xtreme Arena. The Buccaneer girls finished 2nd in total points (241), right behind Waverly-Shell Rock (254). 24 teams were in Regional Qualifier 6.
Lady Bucs had 3 champions in Miley Walz, Keeley Kehrli, and Brooklyn Graham.
Valeria Torres place 3rd, Destiny Krum placed 2nd, Miley Walz placed 1st, Andelyn Cabalka placed 2nd, Tayla Stiefel placed 3rd, Keeley Kehrli placed 1st, Brooklyn Graham placed 1st, and Alyson Krum placed 2nd.
Only Cedar Falls, Waverly and Decorah qualified more girls (9).
Sophomore Valeria Torres (29-23) received a #26-seed and will wrestle #7-seeded Layla Phillips of Mason City. Sophomore Destiny Krum (45-6) received a #3-seed and will take on #30-seeded Olivia Villegas (18-10) of East Sac County. Freshman Miley Walz (35-9) received a #11-seed and will wrestle #22-seeded Brooklyn Lange of Missouri Valley. Sophomore Andelyn Cabalka (46-5) received a #9-seed and will wrestle #24-seeded Naomi Templeman (33-13) of Raccoon River-Northwest. Freshman Tayla Stiefel (46-9) received the #14-seed and will wrestle #19-seeded Caliegh Rhiner (20-5) of Ballard. Senior Keeley Kehrli (44-4) received the #3-seed and will take on the #30-seeded Gracie Pinckney (24-11) of Mount Vernon. Freshman Brooklyn Graham (36-2) received the #4-seed and will wrestle the #29-seeded Rori Cook (25-16) of Boone. Junior Alyson Krum (39-8) received the #6-seed and will wrestle the #27-seeded Lydia Hefel (18-7) of Dubuque Hempstead.