CEDAR RAPIDS – Friday, January 27, 2023: The East Buchanan girls wrestling team qualifies eight girls for this week’s IGHSAU State Wrestling Tournament – which will be held on Thursday and Friday in Coralville at the Xtreme Arena. The Buccaneer girls finished 2nd in total points (241), right behind Waverly-Shell Rock (254). 24 teams were in Regional Qualifier 6.

Lady Bucs had 3 champions in Miley Walz, Keeley Kehrli, and Brooklyn Graham.

