MONONA — Thursday, September 1, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers cross country teams traveled to MFL MarMac High School on Thursday for the Bulldog Invitational.
The boys and girls would both finish in 5th-place. High finisher for the East Buchanan boys was junior Noah Valenzuela with a 5th-place finish and a time of 18:01.0. Top finisher for the girls was sophomore Destiny Krum with a time of 24:17.3.
14 Destiny Krum 10 24:17.3
19 Lindsay Beyer 10 25:01.6
25 Macy Kelchen 9 27:40.4
26 Abigail Crawford 10 28:12.6
28 Kreighton Peck 9 28:49.6
1 5 Noah Valenzuela 11 18:01.0
2 12 Hayden Nelson 12 19:22.1
3 19 Ben Hesner 12 20:07.6
5 30 Jaden Peyton 12 22:04.3
The boys and girls cross country teams will be back in action on Tuesday night when they travel Springville. Eight teams will be in attendance.
