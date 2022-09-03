Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

MONONA — Thursday, September 1, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers cross country teams traveled to MFL MarMac High School on Thursday for the Bulldog Invitational.

The boys and girls would both finish in 5th-place. High finisher for the East Buchanan boys was junior Noah Valenzuela with a 5th-place finish and a time of 18:01.0. Top finisher for the girls was sophomore Destiny Krum with a time of 24:17.3.

Tags

Trending Food Videos