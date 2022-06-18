WINTHROP – Thursday, June 16, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers softball team hosted the Edgewood-Colesburg Vikettes (9-11) on Thursday night for a Tri-Rivers double-header.
The Lady Bucs would split two closely contested games, losing game 1 by the score of 1-0 and bouncing back in the nightcap, winning 3-2.
Game 1 took 9 innings to resolve, and senior Lara Fox went the distance, giving up just the single run (unearned) on 6 hits and striking out 10 batters.
Hits were hard to come by for the Buccaneers as they only had 3 total. Junior Averiel Brady, senior Kyara Pals, and senior Lara Fox each had a single.
Lauren Donlea, Sr-CF 0 for 5, SB
Lacy Anderegg, Sr-SS 0 for 3, BB, SB
Eden Brady, So-2B 0 for 4, ROE, SB
Averiel Brady, Jr-1B 1 for 4, ROE, SB
Laynee Hogan, Fr-LF 0 for 3, BB
Andelyn Cabalka, Fr-C 0 for 3, BB
Kyara Pals, Sr-3B 1 for 4
Lara Fox, Sr-P 1 for 3, BB
Cheyenne Beeh, Fr-RF 0 for 4
In game 2, the Buccaneers would ride the steady pitching of sophomore Eden Brady, who gave up just 2 earned runs on 11 hits as the defense behind her was solid. Brady would strike out 3 and walk 3. East Buchanan would win 3-2.
Lauren Donlea, Sr-CF 0 for 3, 2BB, 2SB
Lacy Anderegg, Sr-SS 0 for 3, RBI, SAC, SB
Eden Brady, So-P 0 for 4, RBI
Averiel Brady, Jr-1B 0 for 3, ROE
Laynee Hogan, Fr-LF 0 for 2, BB
Andelyn Cabalka, Fr-C 0 for 3
Kyara Pals, Sr-3B 0 for 3
Lara Fox, Sr-2B 0 for 1, 2BB
Cheyenne Beeh, Fr-RF 0 for 3
