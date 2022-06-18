Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WINTHROP – Thursday, June 16, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers softball team hosted the Edgewood-Colesburg Vikettes (9-11) on Thursday night for a Tri-Rivers double-header.

The Lady Bucs would split two closely contested games, losing game 1 by the score of 1-0 and bouncing back in the nightcap, winning 3-2.

Game 1 took 9 innings to resolve, and senior Lara Fox went the distance, giving up just the single run (unearned) on 6 hits and striking out 10 batters.

Hits were hard to come by for the Buccaneers as they only had 3 total. Junior Averiel Brady, senior Kyara Pals, and senior Lara Fox each had a single.

Lauren Donlea, Sr-CF 0 for 5, SB

Lacy Anderegg, Sr-SS 0 for 3, BB, SB

Eden Brady, So-2B 0 for 4, ROE, SB

Averiel Brady, Jr-1B 1 for 4, ROE, SB

Laynee Hogan, Fr-LF 0 for 3, BB

Andelyn Cabalka, Fr-C 0 for 3, BB

Kyara Pals, Sr-3B 1 for 4

Lara Fox, Sr-P 1 for 3, BB

Cheyenne Beeh, Fr-RF 0 for 4

In game 2, the Buccaneers would ride the steady pitching of sophomore Eden Brady, who gave up just 2 earned runs on 11 hits as the defense behind her was solid. Brady would strike out 3 and walk 3. East Buchanan would win 3-2.

Lauren Donlea, Sr-CF 0 for 3, 2BB, 2SB

Lacy Anderegg, Sr-SS 0 for 3, RBI, SAC, SB

Eden Brady, So-P 0 for 4, RBI

Averiel Brady, Jr-1B 0 for 3, ROE

Laynee Hogan, Fr-LF 0 for 2, BB

Andelyn Cabalka, Fr-C 0 for 3

Kyara Pals, Sr-3B 0 for 3

Lara Fox, Sr-2B 0 for 1, 2BB

Cheyenne Beeh, Fr-RF 0 for 3

This story contains original reporting by the Bulletin Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Bulletin Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos