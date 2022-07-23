WINTHROP – East Buchanan Telephone Cooperative (EBTC) recently announced they have launched a new and faster wireless Internet service encompassing a 60-mile radius of Winthrop.
EB WiNet uses 4G cellular technology to provide download speeds up to 50 Mbps. The service signal originates from various cellular towers throughout the expanded area.
“This new service comes at an opportune time as our legacy wireless product’s FCC license has expired,” said General Manager Mike Becker. “While the vast majority of our old product customers could only get 3 Mbps or 6 Mbps speeds, with speeds up to 50 Mbps now available, we are positioned to assist those in hard to reach rural areas to access the Internet with much better speeds and reliability.”
EnCompass, an IT company based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, assisted EBTC in creating the service. EnCompass’ General manager, owner, and CIO Scott Crosby stated, “We’ve worked with East Buchanan Telephone for many years. This new service came from months and months of collaborating with EBTC, equipment manufacturers, and others to make this happen. EBTC is now poised to not only help their old wireless system customers to obtain faster and more reliable speeds, but they also can deliver this service nearly anywhere from Dubuque to Waterloo to Cedar Rapids.”
Becker stated that this service wasn’t easy to develop.
“We’ve had our share of bugs that occur as with any new service,” he said. “But with our EBTC team and EnCompass techs working together, we’ve overcome those obstacles and have committed ourselves to continue to streamline the service to make it even better so those living in rural areas aren’t left on the wrong side of the digital divide.”
East Buchanan Telephone Cooperative (www.eastbuchanan.com) was organized in 1963 and serves the Iowa exchanges of Aurora-Stanley, Winthrop, and Quasqueton with phone, Internet, and video services; and the extended surrounding rural areas with wireless Internet.
EnCompass (www.EnCompassIowa.com) started with Project Services August 1, 2000 and added Cloud & Managed Services August 1, 2008. EnCompass runs their business 100 percent in the Cloud and provides 15 Security Services and 30 Cloud and Managed Services.
For more information, contact Mike Becker, EBTC General Manager, at 319-935-3011.