WINTHROP – East Buchanan Telephone Cooperative (EBTC) recently announced they have launched a new and faster wireless Internet service encompassing a 60-mile radius of Winthrop.

EB WiNet uses 4G cellular technology to provide download speeds up to 50 Mbps. The service signal originates from various cellular towers throughout the expanded area.

