MONTICELLO – Thursday, April 20, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers boys and girls track team traveled to Monticello last Thursday for the Monticello Co-Ed Meet.
Top finishers for the girls team were sophomore Andelyn Cabalka in the 100-meter Hurdles and the 4x100 meter hurdles team that finishes in 2nd-place. Cabalka would also finish in 2nd-place in the Long Jump.
For the boys the top finishers include junior Noah Valenzuela who would finish 3rd in both the 400-meter Dash and the 1600-meter Run.
GIRLS RESULTS:
100M DASH
12 Stahr, Ella 10 15.48
13 Stone, Jordyne 12 16.01
800M RUN
4 Chesmore, Brenna 10 2:55.72
100M HURDLES
2 Cabalka, Andelyn 10 17.27
DISTANCE MEDLEY
3 EB 5:12.60 1) Nie, Daysie 2) Cabalka, Andelyn 3) Gile, Jamisin 4) Chesmore, Brenna
4X100M HURDLES
2 EB 1:21.20 1) Gile, Jamisin 2) Nie, Daysie 3) Kelchen, Macy 4) Cabalka, Andelyn
LONG JUMP
2 Cabalka, Andelyn 10 16-06.00
SHOT PUT
13 Krum, Alyson 11 -01.00
14 Stone, Jordyne 12 22-06.50
DISCUS
9 Stahr, Ella 10 75-05
11 Krum, Alyson 11 62-03.50
BOYS RESULTS:
100M DASH
10 Dawes, Tod 10 12.68
16 Wilgenbusch, Keegan 11 16.05
200M DASH
7 Dawes, Tod 10 25.86
400M DASH
3 Valenzuela, Noah 11 56.11
8 Dawes, Tod 10 1:01.45
1600M RUN
3 Valenzuela, Noah 11 4:59.93
SHOT PUT
16 Wilgenbusch, Keegan 11 28-00.50
DISCUS
16 Wilgenbusch, Keegan 11 62-04.25