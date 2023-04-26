MONTICELLO – Thursday, April 20, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers boys and girls track team traveled to Monticello last Thursday for the Monticello Co-Ed Meet.

Top finishers for the girls team were sophomore Andelyn Cabalka in the 100-meter Hurdles and the 4x100 meter hurdles team that finishes in 2nd-place. Cabalka would also finish in 2nd-place in the Long Jump.

For the boys the top finishers include junior Noah Valenzuela who would finish 3rd in both the 400-meter Dash and the 1600-meter Run.

GIRLS RESULTS:

100M DASH

12 Stahr, Ella 10 15.48

13 Stone, Jordyne 12 16.01

800M RUN

4 Chesmore, Brenna 10 2:55.72

100M HURDLES

2 Cabalka, Andelyn 10 17.27

DISTANCE MEDLEY

3 EB 5:12.60 1) Nie, Daysie 2) Cabalka, Andelyn 3) Gile, Jamisin 4) Chesmore, Brenna

4X100M HURDLES

2 EB 1:21.20 1) Gile, Jamisin 2) Nie, Daysie 3) Kelchen, Macy 4) Cabalka, Andelyn

LONG JUMP

2 Cabalka, Andelyn 10 16-06.00

SHOT PUT

13 Krum, Alyson 11 -01.00

14 Stone, Jordyne 12 22-06.50

DISCUS

9 Stahr, Ella 10 75-05

11 Krum, Alyson 11 62-03.50

BOYS RESULTS:

100M DASH

10 Dawes, Tod 10 12.68

16 Wilgenbusch, Keegan 11 16.05

200M DASH

7 Dawes, Tod 10 25.86

400M DASH

3 Valenzuela, Noah 11 56.11

8 Dawes, Tod 10 1:01.45

1600M RUN

3 Valenzuela, Noah 11 4:59.93

SHOT PUT

16 Wilgenbusch, Keegan 11 28-00.50

DISCUS

16 Wilgenbusch, Keegan 11 62-04.25

