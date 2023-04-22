EB girls track Andelyn Cabalka 042223

Sophomore Andelyn Cabalka (pictured here at State Track) wins the 100-meter Hurdles in Alburnett on Tuesday, April 18

 photo by Roger Johnson

ALBURNETT – Tuesday, April 18, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers boys and girls track teams competed in Alburnett on Tuesday.

Sophomore Andelyn Cabalka — just off breaking the school record for the Long Jump last Thursday in Central City with a jump of 16-06.75, finishes 3rd in the Long Jump with a 16-00.50. The school record was previously held by Erica Hoffman (2017), 16-05.00.

Cabalka is also pretty good at hurdles, winning the 100-meter Hurdles with a time of 17.47.

GIRLS RESULTS:

100M DASH

9 Stone, Jordyne 12 16.09

200M DASH

5 Cabalka, Andelyn 10 29.84

800M RUN

3 Chesmore, Brenna 10 2:58.99

100M HURDLES

1 Cabalka, Andelyn 10 17.47

6 Gile, Jamisin 10 19.71

4X200M RELAY

3 E Buchanan 2:13.05 1) Gile, Jamisin 2) Nie, Daysie 3) Stone, Jordyne 4) Chesmore, Brenna

800M SPRINT MEDLEY

3 E Buchanan 2:14.38 1) Nie, Daysie 2) Stahr, Ella 3) Chesmore, Brenna 4) Gile, Jamisin

4X100M HURDLES

3 E Buchanan 1:23.30 1) Gile, Jamisin 2) Nie, Daysie 3) Chesmore, Brenna 4) Cabalka, Andelyn

LONG JUMP

3 Cabalka, Andelyn 10 16-00.50

SHOT PUT

5 Stahr, Ella 10 25-01.00

9 Stone, Jordyne 12 22-04.00

DISCUS

6 Stahr, Ella 10 69-11

BOYS RESULTS:

100M DASH

9 Valenzuela, Noah 11.16

19 Dawes, Tod 10 12.92

200M DASH

10 Dawes, Tod 10 25.86

400M DASH

3 Valenzuela, Noah 11 56.34

7 Dawes, Tod 10 59.68

800M RUN

3 Valenzuela, Noah 11 2:13.31

