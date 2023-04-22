ALBURNETT – Tuesday, April 18, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers boys and girls track teams competed in Alburnett on Tuesday.
Sophomore Andelyn Cabalka — just off breaking the school record for the Long Jump last Thursday in Central City with a jump of 16-06.75, finishes 3rd in the Long Jump with a 16-00.50. The school record was previously held by Erica Hoffman (2017), 16-05.00.
Cabalka is also pretty good at hurdles, winning the 100-meter Hurdles with a time of 17.47.
GIRLS RESULTS:
100M DASH
9 Stone, Jordyne 12 16.09
200M DASH
5 Cabalka, Andelyn 10 29.84
800M RUN
3 Chesmore, Brenna 10 2:58.99
100M HURDLES
1 Cabalka, Andelyn 10 17.47
6 Gile, Jamisin 10 19.71
4X200M RELAY
3 E Buchanan 2:13.05 1) Gile, Jamisin 2) Nie, Daysie 3) Stone, Jordyne 4) Chesmore, Brenna
800M SPRINT MEDLEY
3 E Buchanan 2:14.38 1) Nie, Daysie 2) Stahr, Ella 3) Chesmore, Brenna 4) Gile, Jamisin
4X100M HURDLES
3 E Buchanan 1:23.30 1) Gile, Jamisin 2) Nie, Daysie 3) Chesmore, Brenna 4) Cabalka, Andelyn
LONG JUMP
3 Cabalka, Andelyn 10 16-00.50
SHOT PUT
5 Stahr, Ella 10 25-01.00
9 Stone, Jordyne 12 22-04.00
DISCUS
6 Stahr, Ella 10 69-11
BOYS RESULTS:
100M DASH
9 Valenzuela, Noah 11.16
19 Dawes, Tod 10 12.92
200M DASH
10 Dawes, Tod 10 25.86
400M DASH
3 Valenzuela, Noah 11 56.34
7 Dawes, Tod 10 59.68
800M RUN
3 Valenzuela, Noah 11 2:13.31