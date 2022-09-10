SPRINGVILLE – Tuesday, September 6, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers Cross Country teams traveled down to Springville to run in the Springville Invitational on Tuesday afternoon.
The Buccaneers girls team would finish in 3rd-place, while the boys would come in 5th.
Junior Noah Valenzuela would finish runner-up for the Bucs, with a time of 18:29.8. 28-seconds off the winner Charlie Sieck of Starmont.
16 Ben Hesner SR EB 20:59.8
20 Sammy Cook SR EB 21:21.8
22 Hayden Nelson JR EB 21:43.1
30 Jaden Peyton SR EB 22:55.8
Top finisher for the Buccaneers girls was sophomore Lindsay Beyer, crossing the finish line in 8th-place with a time of 25:58:5.
Other Bucs girls results:
9 Destiny Krum SO 26:17.4
15 Macy Kelchen FR 28:43.1
17 Abigail Crawford SO 30:19.3
20 Kreighton Peck FR 31:23.9
EB Middle School Girls Results:
3 Whitney Brady, 7th 14:44.6
4 Jaden Connolly, 7th 15:22.5
6 Lyla Stiefel, 7th 16:18.9
9 Natalie Krum, 7th 17:56.9
12 Kambria Ries, 7th 18:12.7
14 Evie Thurn, 7th 18:50.9
15 Emily Cook, 8th 19:10.8
EB Middle School Boys Results:
2 Brady Hogan, 8th 12:56.6
11 Kaleb Sherrets, 7th 15:03.8
The East Buchanan Cross Country teams will be back in action next Tuesday when they travel to Starmont.
