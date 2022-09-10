Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

SPRINGVILLE – Tuesday, September 6, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers Cross Country teams traveled down to Springville to run in the Springville Invitational on Tuesday afternoon.

The Buccaneers girls team would finish in 3rd-place, while the boys would come in 5th.

