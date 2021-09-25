CENTER POINT – Some of the best cross country teams in the state were on hand Tuesday night in Center Point for the Stormin’ Pointer Invitational, and several highly ranked runners trekked through Bob Bowers Athletic Complex.
East Buchanan Bucs’ Noah Valenzuela is having a nice sophomore season, and this was excellent competition to compare himself and his progress.
Valenzuela would finish 15th overall, but was sixth among 1A runners, with a time of 18:59.0.
BOYS’ RESULTS
15 Noah Valenzuela, 10 18:59 6:07
27 Sam Cook, 10 19:50 6:23
32 Ben Hesner, 10 20:02 6:27
49 Westin Moses, 8 22:22 7:12
50 Jaden Peyton, 11 22:58 7:23
GIRLS’ RESULTS
47 Lindsay Beyer, 9 25:03
The East Buchanan runners traveled to Jesup on Tuesday, September 28, for a 29-team invite.