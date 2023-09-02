LUANA – Thursday, August 31, 2023: The East Buchanan girls and boys cross country teams were in action on Thursday when they travelled to MFL-MarMac and Tri-City Golf Course.
Senior Noah Valenzuela was the highlight for the East Buchanan runners, coming in 2nd-place with a time of 17:44.41. Senior Hayden Nelson with a really nice run, finishing in 9th-place with a time of 19:05.32
EB BOYS RESULTS:
2 Valenzuela, Noah 17:44.41
9 Nelson, Hayden 19:05.32
27 Elledge, Trenton 21:34.92
62 Nelson, Landry 27:33.32
The Lady Bucs were first up and top runner for the East Buchanan team was Lindsay Beyer who ran a 24:26.64, good enough for 16th-place. Destiny Krum finishes in 24th-place with a time of 25:22.45.
EB GIRLS RESULTS:
16 Beyer, Lindsay 24:26.64
24 Krum, Destiny 25:22.45
54 Cabalka, Andelyn 29:20.82
55 Crawford, Abigail 29:34.03
57 Peck Kreighton 31:07.97
59 Kelchen, Macy 31:33.55
60 Cook, Emily 31:33.76
The East Buchanan teams will be back in action on Tuesday when they run at Springville.