URBANA – East-Central Iowa REC is proud to announce it has awarded $1,000 scholarships to one young man who plans to further his education in the Powerline Technician program and 11 graduating seniors who plan to further their education in a diverse range of programs. Congratulations to these deserving students!
- Frankie Dolan, East Buchanan Community – Parents: Sean and Sara Dolan, Masonville (Iowa State University, Agronomy)
- Annie Johnson, Independence Community – Parent: Allison Johnson, Independence (Buena Vista University, Ag Business/Pre-Law)
- Jacob Yexley, Jesup Community – Parent: David Yexley, Jesup (Kirkwood Community College, Ag Sciences/Business)
- Kaitlyn Ballard, Benton Community – Parents: Martin and Melissa Ballard, Marengo (Northwest Missouri State University, Agricultural Education)
- Allison Pollock, Center Point-Urbana Community – Parents: Brett and Ann Pollock, Vinton (Buena Vista University, Biomedical Science/Pre-Med)
- Brody Berninghaus, Center Point-Urbana Community – Parents: Matthew and Michele Berninghaus, Center Point (Northwest Iowa Community College, Powerline Program)
- Brock Steinlage, Oelwein Community – Parents: Jeffery and Melinda Steinlage, Oelwein (Iowa State University, Agricultural Systems Technology)
- Madelyn Otdoerfer, Starmont Community – Parents: Andy and Jennifer Otdoerfer, Lamont (University of Northern Iowa, Art Education (- Aubrey Gates, Union Community – Parents: Jason and Jennifer Gates, La Porte)
University of Sioux Falls, Exercise Science/Business (- Annabelle Newton, Vinton-Shellsburg Community – Parent: Chad Newton, Vinton (Iowa State University, Agriculture Education and Communications)
- Brady Weepie, Wapsie Valley Community – Parents: Brian and Beth Weepie, Fairbank (Wartburg College, Environmental Science)
- Maria Streif, West Central Community – Parents: David and Marcia Streif, Maynard (University of Wisconsin-Platteville, Engineering)
East-Central Iowa Rural Electric Cooperative maintains 2,296 miles of distribution power lines, serving 9,159 member-accounts in 11 Iowa counties in Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware, Fayette, Iowa, Linn, and Tama Counties.