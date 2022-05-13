East-Central Iowa REC is proud to announce it has awarded $1,000 scholarships to one young man who plans to further his education in the Powerline Technician program and 11 graduating seniors who plan to further their education in a diverse range of programs. Congratulations to these deserving students!
- Alex Ludeking, Benton Community High School – Parents: George and Theresa Ludeking, Norway (Iowa State University, Aerospace Engineering)
- Emma Demuth, Center Point-Urbana High School – Parent: Julie Demuth Jayne, Urbana (University of Iowa, Neuroscience)
- Kirby Cook, East Buchanan High School – Parents: Aaron and Patricia Cook, Winthrop (Iowa State University, Agricultural Studies)
- Laura Smith, Independence Jr/Sr High School – Parents: Eric and Catherine Smith, Independence (New York University, Business and Marketing)
- Philip Sommerfelt, Jesup High School – Parents: Lelann and Machelle Sommerfelt, Jesup (Hawkeye Community College, Diesel Tech)
- Lance Miller, North Linn High School – Parents: Daniel and Megan Miller, Walker (Iowa State University, Kinesiology)
- Andrea Dvorak, North Tama High School – Parents: Joseph and Jennifer Dvorak, Clutier (Central College, Education)
- Lauren Hamilton, Oelwein High School – Parent: Lisa Hamilton, Oelwein (Kirkwood Community College, Liberal Arts)
- Mackenzie Curtis, Starmont High School – Parents: Chris and Tracy Curtis, Aurora (Cornell College, Pre-Med)
- Bowen Munger, Starmont High School – Parent: Jake Munger, Arlington (Northwest Iowa Community College, Powerline Technology)
- Gabe Hanson, Union High School – Parents: Robert and Maureen Hanson, LaPorte City (Lake Land College, Agricultural Education)
- Kaden Kingsbury, Vinton-Shellsburg High School – Parent: Matt Kingsbury, Vinton (Des Moines Area Community College, Engineering)
East-Central Iowa Rural Electric Cooperative maintains 2,291 miles of distribution power lines, serving 9,117 member-accounts in 11 Iowa counties in Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware, Fayette, Iowa, Linn, and Tama Counties.