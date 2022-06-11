INDEPENDENCE – The WaMaC has announced the Girls Soccer All-Conference teams for both the East and West Divisions.
The Independence Mustangs were well represented, and Sophomore Sensation Easten Miller was named the WaMaC West Player of the Year.
Miller led the WaMaC West in scoring (36 goals) and was 11th in the state in scoring.
“Easten Miller is a special player and if you ever have seen her play, you know she goes all out every second of every game,” said Head Coach Shawn Conaway, “She moved into more of a leadership role this season and makes everyone around her better. There could not be a better choice for the award.”
Along with Miller on the WaMaC 1st-Team incudes Addison Lange, Bella Louvar, and Marcelina Weber.
2nd-Team selection includes Olivia Albert, Katie Clark, and Gracee Cornwell.
WaMaC Recognition Award (Honorable Mention) goes to Mustangs Lindsay Beyer and Peyton Youngblut.
“Very proud of the accomplishments and honors that the girls earned this season,” added Coach Conaway, “Really it was a complete team effort so in my mind everyone deserved to be named.”