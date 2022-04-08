I have to tell you that I am really looking forward to Easter this year. I always enjoy the Easter celebration more than Christmas because Easter has managed to avoid the secularization that Christmas has not. As such we come to the holiday focused more on what it means than the cultural trappings of a Christmas celebration. This is a special Easter because it is the first one in two years we can look forward to really celebrating again.
Two years ago seems like an eternity at this point when we had to shut down the in person worship because of COVID-19. Last year, even though we were able to open up the worship again, the pandemic still was a force to deal with that muted the celebration. I look back on that time now and think it must have been somewhat similar to what the disciples were feeling as they followed Jesus to Jerusalem. Throughout the journey Jesus kept telling them that death awaited him in Jerusalem and even though they heard the words, they never understood. Even after the resurrection they were still confused and uncertain. They were filled with joy but not certain what was yet to happen. Certainly, they must have longed for the ‘good ole days’ in some way.
The crucifixion had shredded the faith and hope of the disciples and left them stunned. They had nowhere to go and no one to turn to now. Their confident boasting rang empty in their memory. Even after the resurrection and the joy of Jesus’ triumph, they still were confused as to what was to be next.
This last two years of the pandemic has ripped into our souls as well. There were times we felt like we were floundering trying to find our way through the crisis. Friction and disillusionment hit big time as we struggled to discern how we could continue to do our ministry when every action was stymied by COVID. Even now, as we begin to return to worship, we are uncertain as to how that is to be accomplished after such a soul-wrecking challenge. A new lexicon has entered into our discussions – the new normal.
In that first Easter/Pentecost experience, the disciples discovered that their new normal was something that needed to be lived and shared. The old life was far to pale compare to the power of the new life they had discovered in Christ. Their fear evaporated into boldness, their silence into preaching and their uncertainty into a confidence. God had shown them a new way to live in righteousness that filled their spirits to overflowing and open the way of faithfulness to a world that had begun to grow dark.
As I look over the past two years, I am amazed how God has opened the door in different ways for us to embrace and share faith. Before COVID we forced to worship in new and unfamiliar ways, find new ways to minister to the community and the world with the restrictions COVID placed on us. Now we are learning how to serve Christ in a fresh new opportunity of service. Yes, we may have a way to go to find just what that new normal may be, but we can march into it with the confidence of a resurrection people. Rather than dread the future or morn the past, we can celebrate the renewing power of the Spirit that faithfully helps us rise again and build a new fellowship in Christ.