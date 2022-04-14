Sometimes I just get tired of this world we live in. There are wars happening on the other side of the earth. Governments are corrupt. People are shooting each other. Drugs are still a problem. People are willfully ignorant. Racism, sexism, and almost every other ism have seemed to grow, even right here in Independence. It is tiring.
I am not perfect. I not good at the whole ‘love your neighbor/enemy/self’ thing. Some people make it very hard to love them. And guess what – you struggle with this too. And another thing – some people find it hard to love you.
Yeah…we are fallen and broken and sinful and all those other negative phrases that get thrown around in religious organizations. We are broken. We are sinful. We are human. But that is not an excuse to behave the way we do. Being human does not give us the right to be jerks to each other.
Being broken, sinful humans, though, is exactly why we need Lent.
Surely he took up our pain and bore our suffering,
yet we considered him punished by God, stricken by him, and afflicted.
But he was pierced for our transgressions, he was crushed for our iniquities;
the punishment that brought us peace was on him, and by his wounds we are healed.
We all, like sheep, have gone astray, each of us has turned to our own way;
and the LORD has laid on him the iniquity of us all. (Isaiah 53:4-6)
Because of Christ’s love for us, he took our brokenness and sinful nature to the cross for us. He died a humiliating and excruciating death on that cross because of our brokenness and sinful nature.
But Lent is now over.
Being broken, sinful humans is also exactly why we need Easter.
For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. 17 For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him. (John 3:16-17)
Because of Christ’s love for us, he brought the fight to the devil himself. He not only won victory over the devil, but also over death itself, so that we no longer need to live as broken and sinful creatures. Because of Christ’s love for us, we know what it means to be loved, and we also know what it means to love others even if, in our opinion, they don’t deserve it.
We love because he first loved us. (1st John 4:19)
We are broken. We are sinful. We are human.
More than that, we are loved.
Happy Easter!