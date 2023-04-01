NORTHEAST
Cedar River (above Nashua)
A little ice remains in a few backwaters; impoundments are open. River conditions are relatively steady with good clarity. Black Crappie — Fair: Use a minnow fished in a backwater or near current breaks. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try a dead chub or worm fished near bottom near current breaks. Walleye — Fair: Use a minnow or worm below the dams or eddies. Try using a 3-way with just enough weight to keep the weight on the bottom or use a worm harness for nightcrawlers.
Decorah District Streams
Area streams are looking good. Very little snow left in the woods. Spring community trout stockings are now occurring. Check the DNR trout fishing webpage for stockings locations and dates. Catchable trout stocking season is just around the corner. Make sure you have a fishing license and trout fee, map, calendar, and favorite gear ready. Brook Trout — Fair: Insect hatches are taking place on sunny afternoons. Use midge, minnow or scud patterns for fish looking to get more bang for their effort. Brown Trout — Good: Meltwater flowing into streams is bringing a fresh supply of foods for curious brownies. Try fishing near or around structure. Spinner or crankbaits work well. Rainbow Trout — Good: Rainbows are teasing anglers with soft strikes and nudges. Use small spinnerbaits, hair jigs or hooks tipped with imitation eggs floating past structure.
Lake Hendricks
Ice conditions are very poor. Ice fishing is not recommended.
Lake Meyer
Lake remains nearly entirely ice covered but is not safe.
Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)
Fish activity is picking up below the dams. Relatively steady conditions with good clarity. Walleye — Slow: Use a hook tipped with a minnow fished in an eddy or off a current break.
Volga Lake
Very little ice remains on the lake. Fish activity is slow.
A front passes through Friday into Saturday bringing a possibility of mixed precipitation overnight. Temperatures range from mid-40s to upper 20s. Majority of ice is gone from the area waterbodies. Parking lots and gravel roads are sloppy; use care when parking on roadsides. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.
Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)
Reports of anglers catching walleye. Walleye — Good: Try a jig and plastic twister.
Maquoketa River (above Monticello)
Reports of anglers catching walleye. Walleye — Fair: Try a jig and plastic twister.
Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)
Walleye — No Report: Try a jig and plastic twister.
Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)
Walleye — No Report: Try a jig and plastic twister.
Reports of anglers catching walleye on the interior rivers. Ice fishing season is officially over as lakes are opening up. Trout streams are in excellent condition. Contact your local bait shop for the most recent angling opportunities. For more information, contact the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276.
SOUTHEAST
Big Hollow Lake
Very little angler activity, mostly due to the weather. Channel Catfish — No Report: Fish a chunk of cut bait along the rock towards the dam on warm days.
Discovery Park Pond
The spring trout stocking will be at about 9:30 a.m. on March 23. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout — Good: 1,000 rainbow trout will be released into the North Pond. Start fishing with something flashy to get their attention; switch to bait and bobber as the trout calm down and slow down.
Jefferson Co. Park New Pond
The spring trout stocking will be at around 10 a.m. on March 23. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout — Good: 1,000 rainbow trout will be stocked. Trout will circle the pond fairly quickly when they are first stocked as they get use to their new home. Use something flashy or bright that will catch their attention; switch to slower lures and baits as they calm down.
Lake Belva Deer
Water temperature is hovering just above freezing. Use caution around the docks early in the morning as the wave splash has been freezing on the docks at night. Channel Catfish — No Report: Try fishing cut bait just below the inlet where the marsh dumps into the lake for some catfish looking for winterkilled frogs and fish coming out of the marsh.
Lake Darling
The water is cold enough to form ice in shallow areas. Channel Catfish — No Report: With the continued rainy and colder weather, angler activity has been minimal.
Lost Grove Lake
The weather has kept most anglers off the water. Channel Catfish — No Report: Try a piece of cut bait floated under a bobber near the wind blown shoreline on a warm day.
Wilson Lake
The spring trout stocking was around noon today (March 23). You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout — Good: 1,000 rainbow trout will be released. Try fishing areas like the corners of the lake and the cedar trees in the lake; these places slow the trout down a little bit as they circle the lake looking for a place to settle down.
For more information on the above lakes and rivers call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319- 694-2430.
Liberty Centre Pond
The DNR will stock 2,000 rainbow trout here on March 24. Remember, you must have a trout stamp to fish for and/or possess trout. Rainbow Trout — Good: Try small jigs spinners scented baits or live bait.
Central Park Lake
The lake is ice-free.
Coralville Reservoir
Channel Catfish — Fair: try cutbait on the upper end towards 380/965.
Diamond Lake
The boat dock and kayak launch are available. Black Crappie — Slow: A few fish are being caught on jigs tipped with waxies in 4-6 feet of water off the jetties.
Hannen Lake
The lake is ice-free. The boat dock and the restroom are open.
Lake Macbride
The docks are in. Water temperature has been around 40 degrees. Any sized motor may be used at 5 mph. Black Crappie — Slow: Largemouth Bass — Slow: Walleye — Slow: Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) — Slow:
Otter Creek Lake
The lake is drained for the ongoing renovation project.
Pleasant Creek Lake
The docks are in. Water temperatures have been in the upper 30s. Walleye — Slow.
Prairie Park Fishery
The DNR will stock 2,000 rainbow trout here on March 24. Remember, you must have a trout stamp to fish for and/or possess trout. Rainbow Trout — Good: Try small jigs spinners scented baits or live bait.
Union Grove Lake
The lake is ice free.
Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction)
Dam removal has started at Central City. Public access below the dam is not permitted during the project.
For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.
Hawthorn Lake
Try cut bait for channel catfish.
Lake Miami
Try cut bait for ice-out channel catfish.
Lake Sugema
The ice is gone. Channel Catfish — No Report: Try cut bait on windblown shorelines.
Lake Wapello
The ice is gone. Channel Catfish — No Report: Try cut bait along the shorelines.
Ottumwa Park Pond South (Trout Pond)
Trout will be stocked on March 25, around 10:30 AM. The trout will circle the pond when first stocked so use something flashy that will attract their attention. Once the trout have settled in try something fished slower or use natural bait. The trout fee is required to fish for or possess trout.
Rathbun Reservoir
The current lake level is 904.68 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. The ice is gone. Courtesy docks have been installed at the Dedication Point boat ramp, Honey Creek State Park and Bridgeview. The Corps campgrounds are still closed. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Channel Catfish — No Report: Ice-out catfish are usually caught on the windblown shorelines using dead shad or chubs. Walleye — No Report: There is a 15-inch minimum length limit on walleye at Lake Rathbun. This was effective January 1st. All walleyes measuring less than 15-inches must be immediately released unharmed.
Red Haw Lake
Visitors are asked to avoid the campground area due to the continued storm damage cleanup.
Cedar River (La Porte City to Cedar Rapids)
There have been reports of anglers catching walleye on the Cedar River in Bremer and Black Hawk counties.
Interior rivers remain above normal flow levels for this time of year. Reports of anglers catching walleye on interior rivers. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.