This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.
NORTHEAST
Anglers are catching bluegill and yellow perch fishing near structure. Use electronics to help you find suspended fish. Bluegill — Good: Try an ice jig tipped with a waxworm fished off the bottom near structure. Yellow Perch — Good: Use an ice jig tipped with a waxworm or try jigging small crankbaits or spinnerbaits.
Manchester District Streams
Area Manchester streams remain in excellent condition providing many angling opportunities for rainbow and brown trout.
No reports for interior rivers this past week. Ice conditions are favorable With the recent arctic weather; use extreme caution when venturing out. There have been few reports with the winds and extreme cold weather. Trout streams remain in excellent condition. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.
MISSISSIPPI RIVER
Lansing water level dropped to 8 feet and is expected to level off. Ice continues to build, but it is extremely variable with snow cover. Use caution and check ice often before crossing sloughs and areas with any current. Notice: Dredging is completed at Lansing Village Creek. The west part of the parking lot remains closed. Black Crappie — Fair: Fish backwaters with zero current just off the bottom. Bluegill — Fair: Try waxworms in the shallow backwaters with no current. Anglers are doing a lot of sorting. Release the small ones alive; they will be keepers next year. Northern Pike — Fair: Some northern have been caught in backwaters using shiners on a tip up/down. Sauger — Fair: Sauger bite has improved some in the tailwaters of the dam. Try vertical jigging with an active minnow. Walleye — Fair: Walleye bite has improved in the tailwaters of the dams. Use a heavier jig tipped with minnow or three-way rig bounced off the bottom; move often. Yellow Perch — Good: Try jigs tipped with a minnow fished in shallows with no current.
Mississippi River Pool 10
Lynxville water level has fallen slightly to 614/4 feet and is expected to stabilize. Ice continues to build, but it is extremely variable with snow cover. Use caution and check ice often before crossing sloughs and areas with any current. Black Crappie — Fair: Fish backwaters with zero current just off the bottom. Bluegill - Fair: Try waxworms in the shallow backwaters with no current. Anglers are doing a lot of sorting. Release the small ones alive; they will be keepers next year. Northern Pike- Fair: Some northern have been caught in backwaters using shiners on a tip up/down. Yellow Perch — Good: Try jigs tipped with a minnow fished in shallows with no current.
Guttenberg tailwater is 5.7 feet and is expected to remain stable. Ice continues to build, but it is extremely variable with snow cover. Use caution and check ice often before crossing sloughs and areas with any current. Black Crappie — Fair: Fish backwaters with zero current just off the bottom. Bluegill - Fair: Try waxworms in the shallow backwaters with no current. Anglers are doing a lot of sorting. Release the small ones alive; they will be keepers next year. Northern Pike — Fair: Some northern have been caught in backwaters using shiners on a tip up/down. Yellow Perch — Good: Try jigs tipped with a minnow fished in shallows with no current.
Upper Mississippi River levels fell slightly this week. Ice depth in backwaters is averaging around 4 to 5 inches. Use caution on areas with current with variable ice conditions due to snow cover. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily limit 6/possession 12.
The water level is steady and temperature is in the low 30’s. Water levels are 5.4 feet at the Lock and Dam and 8.0 feet at the railroad bridge. Water clarity is good. Boat ramps are nearly all frozen in. Bluegill - Good: Bluegills are commonly being caught in nearly all the marina areas and deeper backwater lakes. Sauger — No Report: The ramps are iced in. Yellow Perch — Fair: Expect to see more yellow perch as winter progresses. We have had excellent reproduction of yellow perch in the past few years.
The water level at the Bellevue Lock is steady at near 5.9 feet. Water temperature is near freezing in the main channel. Water clarity is good. The Bellevue Boat ramp is iced in as of Jan. 5; boat launching is not possible. The viewing of bald eagles at the Bellevue Lock and Dam is fantastic right now as they are feeding on dead shad. Bluegill — Good: Ice thickness reports have varied, but when good ice most anglers are reporting plenty of gills. Rainbow Trout — Good: The kids’ trout pond just north of the DNR station has been stocked with rainbow trout for the winter. You can only keep two trout per child. Sauger - No Report: The ramp is iced in. Yellow Perch — Excellent: Lots of small perch are being seen during fish surveys. The future looks bright for decent yellow perch fishing in Pool 13.
The water level is steady at 5.3 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 9.8 feet at Camanche and 4.4 feet at Le Claire. Water temperature is around 33 degrees in the main channel. Water clarity is good. Most ramps on Pool 14 are frozen in; boat launching is not possible. Sauger - No Report: Smaller sauger are being reported from the tailwaters mainly on a jig and minnow. Yellow Perch — No Report: Lots of small perch are in the system; the future looks bright for yellow perch fishing in Pool 14.
The water level at Rock Island is 5.8 feet and is steady. The water temperature is near 33 degrees. Water clarity is good. Sauger — No Report: Try fishing in the tailwater with a simple jig and minnow. Usually you need to fish at a depth greater than 20 feet for walleye and sauger.
Ice fishing is well underway; make sure you have a safety plan as Mississippi River ice can be unpredictable. Be aware of places with flowing water or where ice looks discolored. The main channel water is low and clear and most fishing ramps are now frozen in. If you have angling questions please call the Bellevue Fisheries Station at 563-880-8781.
Tailwater stage is 6.06 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is rising. The Marquette St. boat ramp is inaccessible due to the main channel being frozen up. We have not received any ice fishing or ice condition reports for this pool this week.
Tailwater stage is 4.28 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is rising. The main channel is frozen up. We have not received any ice fishing or ice condition reports for this pool this week.
Tailwater stage is 4.68 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and has been rising the past few days. The Toolsboro ramp is inaccessible due to the main channel freezing up. We have not received any ice fishing or ice condition reports for this pool this week.
Tailwater stage is 1.83 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and has been rising the past few days. We have not received any ice fishing or ice condition reports for this pool this week.
The tailwaters are inaccessible due to the main channel freezing up. Tailwater stages have been on the rise. We have not received much for ice fishing reports or ice conditions this week. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.
SOUTHEAST
Ice thickness is between 1 1/2 to 2 inches thick.
Ice started to form over the weekend. Ice thickness was about 2 inches on Jan. 5.
The lake was pretty much ice free last Friday. Just over two inches of ice out about 12 feet from shore right now.
Most of the ice is around 2 1/2 inches thick; might be able to find 3 inches in a few spots.
For more information on the above lakes call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319- 694-2430.
As of Jan. 5, ice is reported as 3-5 inches. Use caution if venturing out; thickness is variable.
Ice conditions are reported as about 4 inches.
As of Jan. 5, there is 1-4 inches of variable ice; unsafe ice conditions.
Ice is reported as 1-4 inches; unsafe ice conditions as of Jan. 5.
The lake froze over on Jan. 2; as of Jan. 5, there is 1-3 inches of ice. Ice fishing is not recommended; conditions should improve throughout the week. Extremely variable ice depending on location.
Ice thickness is from skim to 3 inches. Conditions should improve this week. As of Jan. 5, ice fishing is not recommended.
Ice conditions were reported as about 4 inches, but being a large quarry, thicknesses could vary. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.
As of Jan. 5, there is 4-6 inches of ice in most places; there could be less in others. Use caution if venturing out. The aeration system may be turned on next week.
Ice thickness is reported as 3-4 inches in backwaters; use caution if venturing out. Black Crappie — Fair: Try minnows at sunrise for best action. Bluegill - Fair: A few smaller fish were caught on waxies.
All area lakes are frozen over; not all lakes have uniform thickness. Some lakes may have “safe” ice while many are still unsafe. Check ice thickness often and use caution before venturing out. For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.
Ice thickness varies. Use caution and drill lots of test holes.
Use caution as ice thickness varies. Drill test holes as you venture out.
Ice thickness varies; use caution. Geese will create areas of open water.
Ice thickness varies; use caution. The thickest ice was about 3 inches.
The current lake level is 904.53 feet msl; 904 feet msl is recreation pool. Ice thickness varies; use caution and drill test holes. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels; make sure you properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody.
Ice thickness varies; use caution. There was open water on Jan. 3.
Ice conditions vary across each lake. Use caution and drill test holes. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.