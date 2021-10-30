NORTHEAST
Cedar River (above Nashua)
Water levels are low, but relatively stable. Use caution when boating; submerged hazards may have moved. Clarity is good. Visit the USGS Current Water Conditions website for more information. Black Crappie — Fair: Use light-weight tackle tipped with a crawler or minnow under a bobber in deeper holes, backwaters or eddies. Channel Catfish — Good: Chubs and crawlers fished on bottom under a bobber work well. Two to three pound catfish are common. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Find smallies in a variety of habitats; try along current breaks, eddies or subtle depth changes.. Walleye – Good: Find deeper holes. Walleye are taking a variety of baits.
Decorah District Streams
Community trout pond stockings start this month with dates and times unannounced to help reduce the crowd size at stocking locations and minimize the spread of COVID-19. Check the Trout Fishing website for more information as it comes available. All stream stockings occurring unannounced through October. Clarity is good to excellent on most streams. Trout anglers using any kind of light-weight rods and reels with spinnerbaits or a hook tipped with small piece of crawler, cheese, or dough can be just as successful as fly anglers. Brook Trout — Good: Hoppers, beetles and anything that looks buggy work well this time of year. Be respectful of private property open to fishing; pick up trash. Brown Trout — Good: Off-color water is a great time to catch a brownie. Try along grassed edges, undercut banks and around boulders. Rainbow Trout — Excellent: Use hair jigs, spinnerbaits or small shallow water crankbaits for aggressive fish. Thank a landowner for allowing access on private land.
Lake Hendricks
Water clarity is improving. Water temperature is in the mid-60’s. Black Crappie — Good: Try a small spinnerbait fished mid-depth. Bluegill — Good: Use a small hook tipped with a small piece of worm under a bobber fished near rocks. Channel Catfish — Good: Try worms or cut baits fished on the bottom. Nice fish are available for the taking. Largemouth Bass — Good: Find bass suspended around rocky structures or along vegetated edges. Use a jig tipped with twister or ring worm.
Lake Meyer
Water clarity is excellent. Aquatic vegetation is very thick, but is starting to die back. Black Crappie — Good. Bluegill — Good: Try fishing shallow over vegetation with a slow retrieve. Channel Catfish — Good: Use bait or worms fished on the bottom around stumps or other woody structure. Largemouth Bass — Good: Try jigs tipped with a twister tail or spinnerbait fished over vegetation.
Turkey River (above Clermont)
Water levels are stabilizing. Clarity is improving. Flows remain elevated. A variety of lures work well. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Find smallies in deeper pools around rocky seams and eddies. A quick hook set is best for these playful fish. Walleye – Good: Try fishing slack water eddies and deeper pools; use a heavier jig with a twister to get you lure near the bottom of the hole.
Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)
Water levels are stabilizing with elevated flows. Clarity is good to excellent. Use caution when paddling; submersed hazards may have moved. Check the USGS Current Water Conditions website for more information. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try spinnerbaits or jigs tipped with plastics along rock ledges, seams and eddies. Walleye – Good: Find walleye in deeper holes. Try a jig tipped with crawler. Anglers report 10- to 13-inch fish common.
Volga Lake
The boat ramp is closed. The old ramp is scheduled to be replaced. Clarity is improving with cooler temperatures. Water temperature is in the mid-60’s. Black Crappie- Fair: Crappies are moving near shore in the evening to feed. Use a jig tipped with a twister tail or spinnerbait. Bluegill — Good: Find gills near shore in the morning. Use small jigs tipped with twister tails. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Trophy catfish are plentiful. Find fish cruising the shallows in the evening. Use cut baits and worms fished on the bottom. Largemouth Bass — Good.
Fall temperatures arrive this weekend with low 50’s for highs to low 30’s for lows. Chance of rain on Sunday. Area river levels are stabilizing and clear due to minimal rainfall. Water temperature for most waterbodies is in the low 60’s. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.
Brinker Lake
Reports of anglers catching largemouth bass. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Cast and retrieve spinnerbaits or crankbaits.
Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)
Anglers are catching crappie, bluegill and largemouth bass. Black Crappie — Good: Try a minnow under a slip bobber fished in 5-6 feet under the surface near structure and submersed trees. Fishing from a boat is advantageous. Bluegill — Good: Try a small red worm or chunk of crawler under a slip bobber fished from shore. Largemouth Bass — Good: Anglers are well casting and retrieving crankbaits for largemouth bass.
Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)
Anglers are doing well on smallmouth bass and walleye. Smallmouth Bass — Excellent: Cast a jig and plastics, spinnerbaits or crankbaits. Walleye — Excellent: Try a jig and plastic tipped with half a crawler or cast crankbaits.
George Wyth Lake
Reports of anglers catching largemouth bass. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Cast and retrieve spinnerbaits or crankbaits.
Manchester District Streams
Area Manchester streams remain in excellent condition providing many angling opportunities for rainbow and brown trout.
Maquoketa River (above Monticello)
Anglers are catching smallmouth bass and walleye. River levels have bumped up with recent rainfall. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Cast a jig and plastics, crankbaits or spinnerbaits. Walleye — Fair: Use a jig and plastic tipped with half a crawler or cast crankbaits.
Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)
Anglers are doing well on smallmouth bass and walleye. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Cast a jig and plastics, spinnerbaits or crankbaits. Walleye — Good: Try a jig and plastic tipped with half a crawler or cast crankbaits.
Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)
The Wapsipinicon River is producing some smallmouth bass, walleye and northern pike opportunities. Northern Pike — Good: Cast and retrieve larger spinnerbaits. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Cast a jig and plastics, spinnerbaits or crankbaits. Walleye — Fair: Use a jig and plastic tipped with half a crawler or cast crankbaits.
Interior river conditions continue to drop and remain favorable providing great angling opportunities. Fishing should improve during autumn. Reports of good walleye and smallmouth bass fishing on the interior rivers. Black Hawk County Lakes are providing catches of largemouth bass. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.
MISSISSIPPI RIVER
Mississippi River Pool 9
Lansing water level is 8.1 feet and is stable. Water is stained from recent rains with a lot of floating weeds. Water temperature is 67 degrees. Expect the bite to improve with cooling water temperatures. Notice: Dredging is expected to begin at Village Creek this week. There is only one courtesy dock due to one lane closed for dredge equipment. Two lanes will remain open for use. Boaters are urged to use caution around dredge equipment. Alternate ramps are Big Slough and Winneshiek Landing on the Wisconsin side. Black Crappie — Fair: Crappie are seeking deep water. Try a crappie minnow under a bobber fished in areas with moderate to slow current of side channels. Bluegill — Good: Panfish are moving away from areas with current. Try a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish — Fair: Catfish bite has slowed. Use stink bait fished in areas of moderate current in side channels. Flathead Catfish — Fair: Lots of trot lines for flatheads. Make sure you place the trot line on bank and have your name and address clearly visible. Freshwater Drum — Good: Drag a crawler fished off the bottom in any areas with moderate current. Largemouth Bass — Good: Cast plastics along the weedlines of deep cuts in backwaters or fish the edge of side channels with slight current. Northern Pike — Good: Try shad colored baits attached to a leader along backwater weedlines. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Use spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands. Walleye — Good: Troll crankbaits along structure in side channel and main channel current breaks. Expect walleye to move up to tailwaters of the dams. White Bass — Good: Cast inline spinners in areas of current. Look for schools of white bass feeding on minnows. Yellow Perch — Excellent: Yellow perch bite is picking up with some sorting needed for larger fish. Drift hair jigs with a piece of crawler in 6 to 8 feet of water.
Mississippi River Pool 10
Lynxville water level is stable at near 613 feet. Boaters should use caution to avoid backing off end of ramps. Water is stained from recent rains with a lot of floating weeds. Water temperature is 62 degrees at the Lynxville dam. The bite is picking up with cooler water temperatures. Sny Magill ramp has reopened after completion of concrete work under the railroad underpass. Black Crappie — Good: Try fishing in areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters. Bluegill — Good: Panfish are moving away from areas with current. Use a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try stink baits in areas of moderate currents. Move often if you are not catching cats. Flathead Catfish — Fair: Lots of trot lines for flatheads. Make sure you place the trot line on bank and have your name and address clearly visible. Freshwater Drum — Fair: Drag a crawler fished off the bottom in any areas with moderate current. Largemouth Bass — Good: Cast plastics along the weedlines of deep cuts in backwaters or fish the edge of side channels with slight current. Northern Pike — Good: Try shad colored baits attached to a leader along backwater weedlines. Smallmouth Bass — Excellent: Use spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands. Walleye — Fair: Troll crankbaits along structure in side channel and main channel current breaks. Expect walleye to move up to tailwaters of the dams. White Bass — Fair: Cast inline spinners in areas of current. Look for schools of white bass feeding on minnows. Yellow Perch — Excellent: Yellow perch bite is picking up with some sorting needed for larger fish. Drift hair jigs with a piece of crawler in 6 to 8 feet of water.
Mississippi River Pool 11
Water level is near 5 feet at Guttenberg and is expected to remain stable. Water temperature is 54 degrees at the Guttenberg dam. Boaters should use caution to avoid backing off the end of ramps. The fall bite is picking up with cooler water temperatures. Water is stained from recent rains with a lot of floating weeds. Black Crappie — Fair: Crappie are seeking deep water. Try a crappie minnow under a bobber fished in areas with moderate to slow current of side channels. Bluegill — Good: Panfish are moving away from areas with current. Use a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish — Good: Try stink bait in areas of moderate current. Move often if you are not catching any fish. Flathead Catfish — Fair: Lots of trot lines for flatheads. Make sure you place the trot line on bank and have your name and address clearly visible. Freshwater Drum — Fair: Fish the main channel areas with a heavy weight with a crawler fished off the bottom. Largemouth Bass — Good: Cast plastics along the weedlines of deep cuts in backwaters or fish the edge of side channels with slight current. Northern Pike — Fair: Try shad colored baits attached to a leader along backwater weedlines. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Use spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands. Walleye — Fair: Troll crankbaits along structure in side channel and main channel current breaks. Expect walleye to move up to tailwaters of the dams. White Bass — Good: Cast inline spinners in areas of current. Look for schools of white bass feeding on minnows. Yellow Perch — Good: Yellow perch bite is picking up with some sorting needed for larger fish. Drift hair jigs with a piece of crawler in 6 to 8 feet of water.
Upper Mississippi River levels remain stable. Check boat ramp conditions before you go; water levels are low. Water temperatures have dropped into the 60’s. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily limit 6/possession 12.
Mississippi River Pool 12
The water level is steady. Water levels are 4.7 feet at the Lock and Dam and 7.6 feet at the RR bridge. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is around 62 degrees. At these low river levels, use caution to avoid backing off the ends of the boat ramps. Use the minimum water as necessary to launch boats. Black Crappie — Good: It has been a good year for crappie fishing. With the low water, crappie moved in the deeper sloughs and brush piles. Use a small jig and minnow. Bluegill — Good: Find bluegills in vegetated areas; some are still in brush piles in side channel sloughs. Bobber and worm work best. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Some anglers are just using worms, while other are using stink bait. Flathead Catfish — Fair: Some anglers are targeting flatheads at night, mainly using live green sunfish as bait. Walleye anglers are catching some on the wing dams. Flatheads are feeding heavily on sunfish and crappies still along the main channel areas. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Use an egg sinker and worm rig in moderate current areas; areas around boat launches can be productive. You will catch a lot of other species as well on an egg sinker rig. Use large crayfish for bait to catch large drum. Largemouth Bass — Good: Bass are feeding on gizzard shad. Expect angling to continue to improve as we move into the fall season. Try chatter baits or weedless crankbaits in the lily pads. Northern Pike — Good: Cast gaudy spinnerbaits along weedy edges. Pumpkinseed — Good: Try fishing in lower pool 12 for this colorful panfish species; usually mixed in with bluegill and caught on a bobber and worm. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Look for smallies along rocky habitat with strong current flow. Crankbaits and spinners work best. Find the areas of the strongest flow along rock. Lots of little smallmouths indicate an excellent year class coming on. Walleye — Fair: Try crankbaits on the wing dams or three way rigs with a small nightcrawler. Expect better fishing as we move into the cooler fall season. Lots of vegetation floating downstream at times is making fishing crankbaits difficult. Yellow Perch — Good: Expect to see more yellow perch in the creel during the autumn months. Usually that is when the bite picks up.
Mississippi River Pool 13
The water level is near 4.6 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is steady. Water temperature is near 62 degrees in the main channel. Water clarity is good. At these low river levels, use caution to avoid backing off the ends of the boat ramps. Use the minimum water as necessary to launch boats. Black Crappie — Good: Use a small jig and minnow. Crappie fishing has been fairly good this year as fish have been concentrated due to the low water levels. Bluegill — Good: Find a brush pile in a side channel that is blocking most of the current flow and bluegills will be abundant. Another place to try is weedy edge areas that are around 2 to 3 feet deep. Channel Catfish — Good: Most anglers are using stink bait, but bigger fish might be caught on cut shad bait. Flathead Catfish — Fair: Anglers are targeting flathead catfish mainly using live green sunfish for bait. Walleye anglers are catching some on wing dams. Flatheads are feeding heavily on sunfish and crappies still hanging along the main channel with the warm temperatures. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Use an egg sinker and worm rig in moderate current areas or areas around boat launches. You will catch a lot of other species as well on an egg sinker rig. Use large crayfish for bait to catch large drum. Largemouth Bass — Excellent: Find bass chasing small shad. Try jigs or chatterbaits fished along weedy edges and rock and brush piles. Northern Pike — Good: Cast a gaudy white spinnerbait in shallow weedy edges. The bite has picked up. Paddlefish — No Report: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Look for smallies along rocky habitat with strong current flow. Crankbaits and spinners work best. Walleye — Fair: Use crankbaits on the wing dams or a three-way-rig with a small night crawler. Expect the bite to improve as we move into the cooler fall season. Lots of vegetation floating downstream at times is making fishing crankbaits difficult. White Bass — Good: Find white bass in the tailwaters using flashy spinners or small spoons. They have been abundant at times in the tailwater, but the size has been small. Yellow Perch — Fair: Expect to see more yellow perch in the creel during the autumn months. Usually that is when the bite picks up.
Mississippi River Pool 14
The water level at the Fulton Lock and Dam is steady and is 4.5 feet, 9.1 feet at Camanche and 4.5 feet at Le Claire. Water temperature is around 61 degrees in the main channel. Water clarity is good. At these low river levels, use caution to avoid backing off the ends of the boat ramps. Use the minimum water as necessary to launch boats. Bluegill — Good: Bluegills have moved to the main channel border areas with some current flow. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Use stink bait or cut shad. Still a lot of channel catfish being caught. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Drum are still on the bite. Use an egg sinker and worm rig in moderate current areas or areas around boat launches. You will catch a lot of other species as well on an egg sinker rig. Use large crayfish for bait to catch large drum. Largemouth Bass — Good: Bass are feeding heavily on shad. Use shad colored crankbaits along channel border rocks and brush piles. Northern Pike — Fair: Cast gaudy white spinnerbaits in shallow vegetated areas. Paddlefish — No Report: The paddlefish season is closed for the year. Pumpkinseed — Good: Try the Rock Creek backwaters for this very colorful sunfish species. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Look for smallies along rocky habitat with strong current flow. Crankbaits and spinners work best. Walleye — Good: Use crankbaits on wing dams or three-way-rigs with a small nightcrawler. Expect better fishing as we move into the cooler fall season. Lots of vegetation floating downstream at times is making fishing crankbaits difficult. White Bass — Good: Look for schools of feeding white bass in sandy areas and in the tailwater. Spinners and white jigs work best. White Crappie — Good: Some black and white crappies are being taken near tree snags in deeper moderate flowing sloughs; use a small jig and minnow. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – No Report: Hybrids should start feeding again now that the water is starting to clean up. Yellow Perch — No Report: Expect to see more yellow perch in the creel during the autumn months. Usually that is when the bite picks up.
Mississippi River Pool 15
The water level is 4.7 feet at Rock Island and is steady. The water temperature is near 62 degrees. Water clarity is good. At these low river levels, use caution to avoid backing off the ends of the boat ramps. Use the minimum water as necessary to launch boats. Channel Catfish — Good: Use stink bait or cut shad near brush piles or along rock lines. Simple worms and egg sinker rigs also work well. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Drum are still on the bite. Use an egg sinker and worm rig in moderate current areas or areas around boat launches. Use large crayfish for bait to catch large drum. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Look for smallies along rocky habitat with strong current flow. Crankbaits and spinners work best. Pool 15 can be surprisingly good for smallmouth bass as it typically has more rock and stronger currents than most Mississippi River pools. Still time to target this species; they will bite until ice up. White Bass — Fair: Look for schools of white bass feeding in the tailwaters or along sandy beaches. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) — No Report: Try shiny spoons or spinners fished in the tailwater pocket for this hard fighting fish.
Water temperature is in the lower 60’s, which is uncommonly warm for this time of year. The water is low and clear; use caution to avoid backing off the ends of ramps. If you have angling questions please call the Bellevue Fisheries Station at 563-880-8781.
Mississippi River Pool 16
Tailwater stage is 4.646 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities. Tailwater stage has been falling the past few days. Channel Catfish — No Report: Look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. Some channel catfish can also be caught fishing the wing dams; use crawlers or stink bait. Largemouth Bass — No Report: Look for largemouth bass around woody structure along the main and side channels. Sauger — Fair: A few small saugers are starting to be caught in Sylvan Slough on hair jigs. Walleye — No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way-rigs with crawlers or casting or trolling crankbaits. White Bass — Fair: Some white bass are being caught in Sylvan Slough. White Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies around brush piles in the back water and side channels. Try minnows under a bobber or jigs and plastics.
Mississippi River Pool 17
Tailwater stage is 3.46 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and has been falling the past few days. Bluegill — No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters around brush piles. Use pieces of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish — No Report: Look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels; use dip baits or night crawlers. Some channel catfish can also be caught fishing the wing dams. Largemouth Bass — No Report: Look for largemouth bass in the backwaters and side channels around brush piles and logs. Try spinnerbaits or plastics. Sauger — No Report: Look for saugers in the tailwaters as water temperatures start to drop. Try vertical jigging with minnows. Walleye — No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way-rigs with crawlers or casting or trolling crankbaits. White Crappie — Slow: Look for crappies around brush piles in the backwaters and side channels. Use minnows under a bobber or jigs and plastics in Big Timber and Cleveland Slough.
Mississippi River Pool 18
Tailwater stage is 3.74 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and has been falling the past few days. Channel Catfish — No Report: Look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. Try stink bait or crawlers. Largemouth Bass — No Report: Look for largemouth bass around woody structure along the main channel and side channels. Sauger — No Report: Look for saugers in the tailwater as water temperatures starts to drop. Try vertical jigging with minnows. Walleye — No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way-rigs with crawlers or casting or trolling crankbaits. White Bass — Fair: Some white bass are being caught in the auxiliary lock. Cast jigs and twisters or crankbaits. White Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters and side channels around brush piles. Try minnows under a bobber or jigs and plastics.
Mississippi River Pool 19
Tailwater stage is 1.87 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington. Tailwater stage has been fairly steady. Channel Catfish — No Report: Look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. Use stink bait or crawlers. Largemouth Bass — No Report: Look for largemouth bass around woody structure along the main channel and side channels. Sauger — No Report: Look for saugers in the tailwaters as water temperatures starts to drop. Try vertical jigging with minnows. White Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies around brush piles in the backwaters and side channels. Try minnows under a bobber or jigs and plastics.
Tailwater stages have been falling. Main channel water temperature is 62 degrees. Water clarity is fair. Use caution when boating on the river due to low water conditions. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.
SOUTHEAST
Big Hollow Lake
Water temperature is in the upper 60’s. Bluegill — Fair: Bluegill fishing is starting to pick up; they are starting to work into the shallows. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Bass fishing is picking up in the shallow water near the islands. Try slow working shallow diving crankbaits or Carolina rigged soft plastics around the rocks.
Lake Belva Deer
Water temperature is in the upper 60’s. Water clarity is about 3 feet. Black Crappie — Fair: Find some crappies in shallower water at the upper end of the lake. Most crappie are still out in deeper water. Bluegill — Fair: More bluegills are moving in shallow. Use light tackle tipped with waxworms or pieces of worm worked slowly; they are not supper aggressive. Redear Sunfish — Good: Redears have moved into the shallows. Use a small jig tipped with live bait fished just off the bottom.
Lake Darling
Water clarity is about two feet. Water temperature is in the mid-60’s. Black Crappie — Fair: A good number of 10-inch crappies are working the 3-5 feet of water feeding up for the fall. Bluegill — Good: Bluegills are in shallow out to the rock piles in 4-5 feet of water. Worm and bobber or small jigs tipped with a piece of worm work well. Largemouth Bass — Good: Bass are in fairly shallow feeding on crawdads and green sunfish hiding in the rocks.
Lost Grove Lake
Water clarity is 36 inches. Water temperature is in the mid-60’s. The lake had its fall turnover early last week; good oxygen all the way to the bottom again. Black Crappie — Slow: Most crappies are staying out in the flooded timber in 6-8 feet of water. Colder weather this weekend may give them a push. Bluegill — Fair: More bluegills have moved in shallow. Worm and bobber or very slow trolling/drifting works best. Redear Sunfish — Good: Redears are in shallow. Look for them around the rocks and shallow water trees were the snails are the thickest. Yellow Bullhead — Good: Bullheads were in shallow, especially near the flooded timber. Good numbers of 10- to 12-inch fish. A nightcrawler fished on the bottom works best.
Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)
Last week the Skunk Rive rose about a foot with the rains. Probably could get a canoe back out on the river for one last fall paddle.
For more information on the above lakes call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319- 694-2430.
Cedar River (Cedar Rapids to Moscow)
Channel Catfish — Fair. Walleye — Fair.
Cedar River (La Porte City to Cedar Rapids)
River levels are still very low. Black Crappie — Slow. Channel Catfish — Fair. Smallmouth Bass — Good. Walleye — Fair.
Coralville Reservoir
Current lake level is 685.5 feet. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try cut bait in the channel. White Crappie — Fair: Use bright jigs or minnows around brush piles or rock bluffs.
Diamond Lake
Black Crappie — Fair: Try tube jigs or small jigs tipped with worms around jetties and brush piles. Best bite is early and late in the day. Most fish are about 8-inches. Channel Catfish — Fair.
Lake Macbride
The road to the main boat ramp and beach in the park is closed through the winter for a repaving project. The fish cleaning station has been shut down for the winter. The boat docks will be removed the first week of November. There is a permanent boat slip at Opie Ave Ramp for boaters to use year round. Black Crappie — Fair: Try jigs or minnows 7-15 feet down near brush or stumps. Walleye — Fair: Troll crankbaits on rock reefs or casting windblown rocks towards evening.
Union Grove Lake
The boat docks have been removed for the season. Black Crappie — Slow: A few crappies are being picked up around brush piles. Bluegill — Good: Try small jigs or worms around jetties and brush piles for nice-sized fish. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Cast artificials around rock or troll crankbaits. Walleye — Slow: A few fish are being caught while trolling crankbaits.
Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction)
Black Crappie — Fair: Try jigs or minnows in the backwaters.
For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.
Hawthorn Lake
Bluegill — Slow: Try small jigs tipped with live bait fished around the rip-rapped shorelines. Channel Catfish — Fair: Use night crawlers in 6-8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass- Fair: Try spinnerbaits and crankbaits fished along rocky shorelines and fishing jetties.
Lake Miami
Bluegill — Fair: Try small jigs fished around the shorelines and fishing jetties. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use night crawlers or cut bait. Largemouth Bass- Fair: Try spinnerbaits and rubber worms fished along the dam and around the fishing jetties.
Lake Sugema
Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs fished along the edge and in openings of the vegetation. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try night crawlers in about 4-6 feet of water. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Use spinnerbaits and crankbaits fished along the fishing jetties and other rocky shorelines.
Lake Wapello
Black Crappie- Slow: Try jigs tipped with a minnow around the cedar tree piles and the shoreline. Bluegill- Fair: Use small jigs around the shorelines and the submerged structure. Channel Catfish- Fair: Try night crawlers or cut bait along shorelines in 4-8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits or crankbaits fished around submerged structures. Plastic worms or lizards also work well around structure.
Rathbun Reservoir
The current lake level is 904.19 feet msl; recreation pool is 904 feet msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Prairie Ridge is closed for the season. Black Crappie — Good: Try trolling for suspended crappies over rock piles using small crankbaits. Jigging around submerged structure can also be productive. Channel Catfish — Fair: Use chicken liver, cut bait or night crawlers. Walleye — Fair: Troll crankbaits or night crawler rigs over rock piles and near lake depth changes such as the old river channel. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) — Fair: Try minnows and jigs fished over rock piles or trolling crankbaits.
Red Haw Lake
Bluegill — Slow: Try small jigs under a bobber. Look for submerged structure; these areas should hold fish. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use night crawlers around the fishing jetties. Largemouth Bass- Fair: Try crankbaits, plastics or topwater lures in areas along the shorelines.
Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.