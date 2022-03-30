Top Iowa Fishing Spots for the Week of March 24
This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.
NORTHEAST
Cedar River (above Nashua)
Water levels and turbidity on the rise on the Cedar. Fish eddies and current breaks. Ice fishing season ending on the Cedar. Channel Catfish — Fair: Catfish beginning to look for food floating their way. A hook loaded up with a crawler might be just the ticket. Northern Pike — Fair: Pike are on the move looking for good spawning grounds as ice melts and water warms. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Smallies showing up below dams. Try using a nightcrawler. Walleye — Fair: Use worms under a slip bobber with enough weight to get bait near bottom. Yellow Perch — Fair:
Decorah District Streams
Stream clarity variable depending on stream. Flows up with recent rain. Gravel roads are messy. Use care when walking from site to site as ground conditions are highly variable from ice to mush. Brook Trout — Fair: Insect hatches beginning to take place on sunny afternoons. Use midge minnow or scud patterns for fish looking to get more bang for their effort. Brown Trout — Fair: Rain water flowing into streams bringing a fresh supply of foods for curious brownies. Fish near or around structure. Spinner or crank baits work well for this. Also try flies that look fishy. Rainbow Trout — Fair: Rainbow Trout are teasing anglers with soft strikes and nudges. Use small spinner baits hair jigs or hooks tipped with imitation eggs floating past structure.
Lake Hendricks
Lake is about 10% ice covered. Water clarity is good. No one out fishing. Black Crappie- No Report: Bluegill — No Report:
Lake Meyer
Lake is about 1/2 covered with ice. Ice fishing not recommended. Water is dirty. No one out fishing. Black Crappie — No Report: Bluegill — No Report: Largemouth Bass — No Report:
North Bear Creek
Bridge replacement work is starting on Sacquitne Bridge on 360th St. Parking lot and stream access should remain open. Be courteous to workers. Rainbow Trout — Fair.
Volga Lake
Volga Lake is almost ice free. Ice fishing not recommended. Black Crappie — No Report: Bluegill — No Report:
Chance of rain through Friday. Temperatures 30s through Sunday. With this weeks rain and warmer temperatures, most of the ice on rivers and lakes is gone. Water levels on area rivers are up. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.
Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)
Anglers are beginning to catch a few walleye and northern pike on the Cedar River. Northern Pike — Fair: Try casting bucktail spinner baits or floating a chub or shiner under a bobber for some good pike action. Walleye — Fair: Try casting a jig tipped with plastic and a minnow. Keep presentation slow and just off of the river bottom near current breaks or slack water areas.
Manchester District Streams
Trout streams are in excellent condition. Very clear water conditions; use subtle presentations and approach fish from downstream. Sunday could provide some runoff on our streams which can often be beneficial in catching brown trout. Brown Trout — Fair: Rainbow Trout — Fair:
Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)
Anglers are beginning to catch a few walleye on the Shell Rock River. Walleye — Fair: Try casting a jig tipped with plastic and a minnow. Keep presentation slow and just off of the river bottom near current breaks or slack water areas.
Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)
Anglers are beginning to catch a few walleye and northern pike on the Wapsipinicon River. Northern Pike — Fair: Try casting bucktail spinner baits or floating a chub or shiner under a bobber for some good pike action. Walleye — Fair: Try casting a jig tipped with plastic and a minnow. Keep presentation slow and just off of the river bottom near current breaks or slack water areas.
There have been a few reports of anglers catching walleye and northern pike on the interior rivers. Call area/local bait shops for the most up to date reports. Contact the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.
SOUTHEAST
Big Hollow Lake
A few boats have been out on the water more test run than fish. Water temperature in the low to mid 40s.
Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)
The river at Columbus junction has jumped up about a foot with the rains, less so down river at Wapello.
Lake Belva Deer
Water temperature in the low 40s. Water clarity good. Just a few boats out Monday none since then.
Lake Darling
Dock at Main ramp is in the water. Water clarity very good at 6+ feet. Water temperature was 48 degrees on Monday; dropping since then.
Lost Grove Lake
Docks won’t be in the water until April. A few boats were out on Monday morning most left after wind picked up. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Picking up a few early season bass working soft plastics very slowly along the rocks on the north shore.
Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)
With the rains the river has gone up to about 3/4 bank full.
For more information on the above lakes call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319- 694-2430.
Cedar River (La Porte City to Cedar Rapids)
Channel Catfish — Fair: Minnows under floats in the backwaters was producing fish.
Coralville Reservoir
Water levels are at spring pool of 683 feet. Channel Catfish — Good: Fish the upper end of the lake with cutbait. Try current breaks or windblown flats.
Diamond Lake
The boat ramp and kayak launch are available but the rest of the facilities remain closed. No fishing report is available.
Lake Macbride
The lake is ice free and water temps are in the low 40s. Boat docks are not in yet but the boat slips at Main and Opie ramp are available. Black Crappie — Fair: A few fish are being caught over brush piles. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try cutbait in the upper reaches. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Try slow presentations around wood and rock.
Pleasant Creek Lake
The lake is ice free and the docks were put in this week. No fishing reports are available.
Wapsi River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction)
Pinicon Ridge ramp/dock are open but Wakpicada is closed due to some road conditions. There has been people fishing but no reports are available.
For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.
Hawthorn Lake
Open water conditions.
Lake Miami
Open water conditions. Channel Catfish — Slow: Try dead chubs around the shoreline.
Lake Sugema
Open water conditions.
Lake Wapello
Open water conditions.
Ottumwa Park South Pond (Trout Pond)
Trout will be stocked on Friday, March 25th.Try small tube and twister jigs, casting spoons, or live minnows fished under a bobber.
Rathbun Reservoir
The current lake level is 905.82 msl with 904 msl being recreation pool. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Docks have been installed at Island View, South Fork, and Bridgeview. Army Corps campgrounds are closed. Channel Catfish — Slow: Try dead chubs or shad sides for early ice out catfish.
Red Haw Lake
Red Haw State Park is closed due to the damage from the tornado on March 5th.
Lakes are open water. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.