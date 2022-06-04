WINTHROP – Tuesday, May 31, 2022: The East Buchanan baseball team falls to 2-3 on the year with a 7-4 loss to Calamus Wheatland (4-1) on Tuesday night.
Freshman Will Hansen went 3 innings giving up 5 runs; only 3 earned and striking out 7. The defense was not good behind Hansen, committing 6 errors.
Junior Ryland Cornell was 2 for 4, scoring a run and stealing 2 bases, while junior Jaden Peyton added a single and drove in 2 runs. Sophomore Cody Fox was 1 for 3 with a double and had 1 RBI. Senior Aiden Cook was 1 for 3 and scored a run. Freshman Nathan Crawford was 1 for 3. Chance Beeh walked and stole a base.
CENTRAL CITY – Thursday, June 2, 2022: The Bucs traveled to Central City for a Tri-Rivers Conference matchup. The Bucs would split with the Wildcat winning the first game 4-2 and dropping the nightcap 13-0.
In game 1, it took 9 innings to resolve this one and the Bucs would score 2 in the top half of the inning to win.
Senior Aiden Cook was superb on the mound for the Bucs, going 8 innings, giving up just 3 hits, striking out 9 batters. Junior Aiden Peyton came on to close it out, striking out 2 batters in 1 inning of work.
The Bucs offense scored 4 runs on 6 singles including sophomore Tanner Thurn and Aiden Cook with 2 singles each. Junior Chance Beeh added a hit in 3 at-bats and junior Ryland Cornell was 1 for 5.
In game 2, Central City took out their frustrations on Bucs pitching, scoring 8 runs in the first inning, cruising to a 13-0 win.
The Bucs offense mustered 1 hit in a 5-innning game. Tanner Thurn doubled for the only hit.
Ryland Cornell stole 2 bases.
The Bucs are now 3-4 on the season and will be back home on Monday when they host Easton Valley (2-2) for one game.
This story contains original reporting by the Bulletin Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Bulletin Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.