CENTRAL CITY – Monday, April 10, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers boys golf team continues to roll after an impressive 163-224 win over Central City on Monday night.
Junior Hayden Nelson recorded his second top medalist honor of the year after carding a 38. Senior Ben Hesner was one stroke behind with a 39 and senior Owen Reck secured 3rd-place with a 41.
Senior Sam Cook came in with a 45 and sophomore Nathan Crawford stroked a 46. Junior Noah Valenzuela scored a 50.
The Bucs are now 2-0 on the season and were home against Alburnett (0-0-1) on Tuesday. Look for that matchup in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal. On Friday the boys will be back home against Ed-Co (1-0)