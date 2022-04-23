Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – The East Buchanan boys golf team hasn’t missed a beat from last years State Tournament team and have run off 4 wins this season, with no defeats.

Senior Ben Hesner is having a terrific season with medalist honors in all meets.

On Tuesday the boys were at Three Elms Golf Course in Independence for a dual with North Linn and came away with an impressive173-208 win.

Hesner was again the medalist, firing a 34; eight shots ahead of the competition.

Junior Sam Cook finished in 3rd-place with a 46, while senior Keaton Kelly also had a 46 and finished 4th. Sophomore Hayden Nelson was close behind with a 47 and junior Owen Reck scored a 53. Sophomore Lucas Tempus had a 61.

Next up for the Buccaneers, Springville will be in town on Friday and Monday the boys will host Lisbon. Look for both these meets in next Wednesday’s paper.

Tags

Trending Food Videos