INDEPENDENCE – The East Buchanan boys golf team hasn’t missed a beat from last years State Tournament team and have run off 4 wins this season, with no defeats.
Senior Ben Hesner is having a terrific season with medalist honors in all meets.
On Tuesday the boys were at Three Elms Golf Course in Independence for a dual with North Linn and came away with an impressive173-208 win.
Hesner was again the medalist, firing a 34; eight shots ahead of the competition.
Junior Sam Cook finished in 3rd-place with a 46, while senior Keaton Kelly also had a 46 and finished 4th. Sophomore Hayden Nelson was close behind with a 47 and junior Owen Reck scored a 53. Sophomore Lucas Tempus had a 61.
Next up for the Buccaneers, Springville will be in town on Friday and Monday the boys will host Lisbon. Look for both these meets in next Wednesday’s paper.