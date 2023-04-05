WINTHROP – Monday, April 3, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers boys golf team got off to a good start with an opening meet against Starmont at the Buffalo Creek Golf Course.
The Bucs would win by a score of 163-195 and junior Hayden Nelson comes away with top medalist honors, firing a 37. Senior Ben Hesner shoots a 39 for runner-up, while sophomore Nathan Crawford scored a 43 for 3rd place.
Other scores include Owen Reck (44), Sam Cook (47), and Lucas Tempus (59).
The Bucs were at Central City on Tuesday and will be at the Ed-Co Invite on Saturday.